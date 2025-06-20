Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,370 in the last 365 days.

Montana Highway Patrol commissions 17 new troopers

HELENA –The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) commissioned 17 new troopers, the largest class in the last 20 years, at a graduation ceremony in Helena Friday. Attorney General Knudsen and MHP Colonel Kurt Sager addressed the new troopers prior to their badge pinning.

“The new troopers will join the ranks of some of the best and bravest law enforcement officers in the country. I’m proud of their decision to join the Montana Highway Patrol and confident in their ability to protect Montanans and their communities,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“It’s a privilege to welcome these 17 new troopers to the Montana Highway Patrol. These men and women are ready to serve their communities with pride and dedication as we continue to carry out our mission of protecting Montana’s roads and highways,” Col. Sager said.

The new troopers were part of the 81st  MHP Advanced Academy. They have spent 24 weeks going through an intense training schedule. The new troopers come from across the United States including Missouri, Pennsylvania, Oregon and California. Twelve of the new troopers are from Montana.

Name                                                           Initial Duty Station/Hometown

Leif Anderberg                                               Great Falls / Great Falls

Joseph Arias                                                   Kalispell / Kalispell

Alan Au Buchon                                             Bozeman / Jefferson City, MO

Ray Barricelli                                                  Glendive / Dingsman Ferry, PA

Jesse Berg                                                        Miles City / Miles City

Cody Bicknell                                                  Chinook / Kalispell

Jen Brehm                                                       Missoula / Julian, CA

Joy Downer                                                     Deer Lodge / Helena

Trevor Frandsen                                             Missoula / Missoula

James Greaney                                                Townsend / Helena

Alan Janzen                                                     Townsend / Fairfield

Samantha Klein                                              Polson / Sandy, OR

Will Link                                                          Butte / Butte

Levi Little                                                        Drummond / Helena

Jonah Logan                                                    Eureka / Libby

Emelie Maes                                                    Helena / Helena

Jen Torgerson                                                 Havre / Havre

Graduates of Montana Highway Patrol’s 81st Advanced Academy

A promotion ceremony was held following graduation. Lucas Herl was promoted to Impaired Driving Section Sergeant and Andrew Horton was promoted to the Detachment Commander in Libby.

The Montana Highway Patrol is currently recruiting for trooper positions through July 20. For more information on the recruitment process and to submit an application, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Montana Highway Patrol commissions 17 new troopers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more