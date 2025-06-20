Montana Highway Patrol commissions 17 new troopers

HELENA –The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) commissioned 17 new troopers, the largest class in the last 20 years, at a graduation ceremony in Helena Friday. Attorney General Knudsen and MHP Colonel Kurt Sager addressed the new troopers prior to their badge pinning.

“The new troopers will join the ranks of some of the best and bravest law enforcement officers in the country. I’m proud of their decision to join the Montana Highway Patrol and confident in their ability to protect Montanans and their communities,” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“It’s a privilege to welcome these 17 new troopers to the Montana Highway Patrol. These men and women are ready to serve their communities with pride and dedication as we continue to carry out our mission of protecting Montana’s roads and highways,” Col. Sager said.

The new troopers were part of the 81st MHP Advanced Academy. They have spent 24 weeks going through an intense training schedule. The new troopers come from across the United States including Missouri, Pennsylvania, Oregon and California. Twelve of the new troopers are from Montana.

Name Initial Duty Station/Hometown

Leif Anderberg Great Falls / Great Falls

Joseph Arias Kalispell / Kalispell

Alan Au Buchon Bozeman / Jefferson City, MO

Ray Barricelli Glendive / Dingsman Ferry, PA

Jesse Berg Miles City / Miles City

Cody Bicknell Chinook / Kalispell

Jen Brehm Missoula / Julian, CA

Joy Downer Deer Lodge / Helena

Trevor Frandsen Missoula / Missoula

James Greaney Townsend / Helena

Alan Janzen Townsend / Fairfield

Samantha Klein Polson / Sandy, OR

Will Link Butte / Butte

Levi Little Drummond / Helena

Jonah Logan Eureka / Libby

Emelie Maes Helena / Helena

Jen Torgerson Havre / Havre

Graduates of Montana Highway Patrol’s 81st Advanced Academy

A promotion ceremony was held following graduation. Lucas Herl was promoted to Impaired Driving Section Sergeant and Andrew Horton was promoted to the Detachment Commander in Libby.

The Montana Highway Patrol is currently recruiting for trooper positions through July 20. For more information on the recruitment process and to submit an application, click here.