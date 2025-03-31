Teddy Outdoors Partners with Evertreen to Champion Reforestation Efforts in Montana

Collaboration Drives Elevated Environmental Impact Through Strategic Vision and Sustainability Initiatives

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teddy Outdoors, an outdoor eco-driven brand with a mission to blend coffee culture with outdoor exploration, is proud to announce its partnership with Evertreen, the leading platform for global reforestation initiatives. This collaboration reflects Teddy Outdoors’ dedication to fostering value-driven impact by aligning business innovation with environmental stewardship.

Since December 2024, Teddy Outdoors has been working with Evertreen to plant hundreds of trees in Montana, USA, a region critically in need of reforestation.

Rebuilding Montana’s Forests

Through this partnership, Teddy Outdoors is supporting reforestation efforts to combat deforestation, restore biodiversity, and create economic opportunities for local communities. These initiatives are directly aligned with Teddy Outdoors’ ethos of pushing for more time spent outside and away.

“When we started Teddy Outdoors, we knew that as part of our mission we would support a project in nature. The Evertreen platform and mission was exactly what we were looking for and the ability to chose to help rebuilt forests in Montana made it even more special since it’s a place I personally love and have enjoyed hiking and fishing in throughout the past 15 years.”, said Marc Snyderman, Teddy Outdoors Co-Founder.

Transparency and Engagement with Evertreen

Evertreen’s innovative platform enables Teddy Outdoors to ensure transparency and accountability in its reforestation efforts. By leveraging real-time satellite monitoring, contributors can track the growth and health of the trees they help plant. Additionally, personalized certificates and progress updates are provided to reinforce a shared sense of responsibility and accomplishment.

"We are thrilled to partner with Teddy Outdoors, a company that shares our vision of creating meaningful and lasting change," said Dan Ciufo, Co-founder of Evertreen. "Their strategic expertise in transformation perfectly aligns with our goal of restoring ecosystems and empowering communities."

Looking Ahead

As this partnership grows, Teddy Outdoors plans to expand its efforts in Montana and beyond, contributing to reforestation initiatives that align with its goal of creating elevated value in every action. The initial success of this collaboration serves as a foundation for future endeavors that merge strategic innovation with environmental responsibility.

About Teddy Outdoors

Teddy Outdoors is an outdoor brand that blends coffee culture with outdoor exploration. Teddy Outdoors sells great organic coffee roasted in Staten Island and delivered fresh to its customers. Teddy Outdoors is rooted in Teddy Roosevelt’s thoughts of “eyes on the stars, feet on the ground,” and has a mission to get people back outside into nature and off their phones and screens.

Learn more at www.teddyoutdoors.com

About Evertreen

Evertreen is a global platform that enables individuals and businesses to plant real trees online and track their growth via satellite. By partnering with local farmers, Evertreen promotes environmental restoration and creates jobs, ensuring long-term impact for both ecosystems and communities. Learn more at www.evertreen.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.