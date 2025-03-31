Submit Release
NORTHSIDE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC TO CLOSE ON 1424 JONES STREET IN SAN FRANCISCO’S NOB HILL NEIGHBORHOOD

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northside Capital Partners LLC, a real estate investment firm based in San Francisco, has removed contingencies to purchase a 7-unit apartment building located at 1424 Jones Street in Nob Hill. The acquisition adds to the firm’s growing portfolio. The multifamily property was purchased for $1.95 million, $275 per square foot and 5.95% cap rate.

“Acquiring a building like this in a location like Nob Hill at $275/SF is unheard of,” said Trent Moore, founder and CEO of Northside Capital Partners LLC. “This is a premier location with easy access to downtown or restaurants and nightlife. We anticipate there being a very strong demand on these units.”

Northside Capital Partners plans to undertake renovations on several units while also providing some capital improvements to help harvest the remaining 80% of rental upside.

Northside Capital Partners specializes in acquiring, developing, and managing multifamily and mixed-use properties.

