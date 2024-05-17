Northside Capital Partners Acquires Its First Building in San Francisco
Real estate investment firm expands its portfolio with a mixed-use property in the historic Marina neighborhoodSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northside Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm based in San Francisco, announced today that it has acquired its first building in San Francisco, a mixed-use property located at 3006 Gough Street in the Marina neighborhood. The building, which was built in 1906 and renovated in 2018, features 12 residential units and a ground-floor retail space. The purchase price was $5.6 million.
"We are thrilled to enter the San Francisco market with this acquisition, which aligns with our strategy of investing in high-quality assets in attractive locations," said Trent Moore, founder and CEO of Northside Capital Partners. "This building offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the city, with strong demand from residential tenants."
Moore added that Northside Capital Partners made some minor improvements to the property, such as upgrading the common areas, but will maintain the historic character and charm of the building. "We are committed to preserving the architectural integrity and heritage of this property, while enhancing its value and appeal for our tenants and the community," he said.
Northside Capital Partners, which was founded in 2024, specializes in acquiring, developing, and managing multifamily and mixed-use properties in urban markets across the United States.
The firm's investors include institutional and high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and private equity funds.
