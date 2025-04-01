Geothermal Rising Celebrates International Geothermal Month with Industry-Wide Commitment to Clear Communication

Geothermal's Time is Now.

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geothermal Rising today announces support of International Geothermal Month, a global initiative founded by International Ground Source Heat Pump Association and GeoExchange to highlight the transformative potential of geothermal energy and the industry’s commitment to unified messaging. Throughout April, leading organizations, policymakers, and advocates will showcase how geothermal technology is shaping a more sustainable and energy-secure future.As part of this effort, Geothermal Rising will amplify the Geothermal Declaration of Communication alongside a coalition of industry leaders dedicated to standardizing geothermal terminology and storytelling to enhance public awareness and understanding.A New Era in Geothermal CommunicationInternational Geothermal Month efforts by Geothermal Rising build on the Geothermal Declaration of Communication momentum, which calls for a unified industry message to dispel misconceptions and improve engagement with broader audiences. Through coordinated efforts, Geothermal Rising and a cadre of industry partners, including Baseload Capital, aim to bridge the gap between technical expertise and public perception, ensuring that geothermal energy is recognized as a vital component of the clean energy transition.“International Geothermal Month is an opportunity to not only celebrate this powerful renewable energy source but also to reshape how we talk about it,” said Bryant Jones, Executive Director of Geothermal Rising. “By aligning our messaging, we can ensure that people everywhere understand geothermal’s potential—from reliable baseload power to its everyday applications.”A Collective Vision for a Sustainable FutureAt its core, International Geothermal Month is about fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to position geothermal energy as a cornerstone of the clean energy transition. By uniting the industry around a shared narrative, Geothermal Rising and its partners reinforce geothermal’s role in driving economic growth, environmental sustainability, and community resilience.To learn more about and sign the Geothermal Declaration of Communication, visit bit.ly/geothermaldoc.About Geothermal RisingFounded in 1972, Geothermal Rising is the world’s oldest geothermal association. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the organization is dedicated to aligning the geothermal ecosystem, empowering its community, advancing research, and championing geothermal energy’s role in creating a sustainable future.

