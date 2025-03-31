March 31, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Leads 27-State Coalition Urging SCOTUS to Allow Immediate Deportations of Tren de Aragua Gang Members

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Leads 27-State Coalition Urging SCOTUS to Allow Immediate Deportations of Tren de Aragua Gang Members

“President Trump’s actions to curb the threat of transnational drug gangs such as Tren de Aragua reinvigorate law enforcement’s approach to combating violent crime and protecting our communities,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Our federal, state, and local law enforcement are working with unity and clarity of purpose towards making our communities safer and putting a stop to those who profit from human suffering and violence. The Supreme Court can and should stop this single district court judge from bringing our efforts to a screeching halt.”

The brief asserts that the district court’s temporary restraining order should be stayed for two main reasons: it jeopardizes public safety across the United States and our national security, and it fails to properly recognize the President's constitutional and statutory authority to protect national security. The President’s powers under the Constitution and the laws of the United States, particularly the powers granted by Article II, provide the President with the robust authority to act against foreign threats, including transnational criminal organizations like Tren de Aragua.

The following states joined Virginia and South Carolina’s coalition: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

