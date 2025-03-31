Live Whole Health #266: Wrap it Up!

Food is the fuel that keeps your engine humming. It may seem easier to run through a drive-up window or grab a sleeve of Girl Scout cookies when you’re hungry, but you can’t get the energy your body needs with a burger or a sweet snack.

Making healthy choices about what you eat and drink is a powerful way to care for yourself. You need the right fuel to feel well and have the energy to do what matters most to you.

What’s more, a healthy diet can reduce pain and inflammation, improve the quality of your sleep and reduce symptoms of conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. It can even lower the risk of certain cancers.

You don’t have to be a chef to create a scrumptious and nutritious meal or snack! The hummus wrap delivers fiber and veggies all in a hand-held pocket of total yumminess.

Give your body the fuel that will support your Whole Health with this Hummus Wrap:

Prep: 15 minutes | Cook: 0 minutes | Total: 15 minutes | Yield: 1 serving | Serving Size: 1 Wrap

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons hummus (store bought or homemade)

1 (8-inch) whole-wheat tortilla

1/2 Cup mixed salad greens

2 Tablespoons finely chopped sweet onion

1/4 Cup thinly sliced cucumber

2 Tablespoons diced tomato

2 Tablespoons shredded carrots

1 Tablespoon balsamic vinaigrette

Directions

Spread hummus over the tortilla.

Layer tortilla with salad greens, onion, cucumber, tomato, and carrots.

Drizzle with the vinaigrette.

Fold the sides of tortilla over towards the center, then roll up tightly. 5) Serve cold. Recipe Notes Make sure to store humus in refrigerator at 33 to 41 degrees Fahrenheit and discard after 3 to 4 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving: Calories: 250 | Total Fat: 12.5 g | Saturated Fat: 3 g Sodium: 100 mg | Total Carbohydrate: 29 g | Dietary Fiber: 6.5 g | Protein: 7 g

Adapted from personal recipe | Submitted by Lakelyn Lumpkin.

For more recipes, please visit https://www.nutrition.va.gov.