I 89 N Traffic Hazard exit 10
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
89 NORTH BOUND AREA OF EXIT 10 IS BACKED UP DUE TO VEHICLE CRASH. UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS AVAILABLE - AVOID THAT AREA OF TRAVEL IF POSSIBLE - USE ALTERNATE ROUTES
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111
