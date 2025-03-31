Submit Release
I 89 N Traffic Hazard exit 10

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

89 NORTH BOUND AREA OF EXIT 10  IS BACKED UP DUE TO VEHICLE CRASH.  UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS AVAILABLE  - AVOID THAT AREA OF TRAVEL IF POSSIBLE  - USE ALTERNATE ROUTES


Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

