HKM Wins Big with 8 Print Excellence Awards

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HKM Direct Market Communications has emerged victorious at the Regional Graphic Media Alliance Print Excellence Contest, taking home an impressive eight awards across 36 categories. Out of 619 entries, HKM was recognized for its outstanding craftsmanship, securing:• 4 Gold Awards• 2 Silver Awards• 2 Bronze AwardsThis achievement underscores HKM’s commitment to delivering top tier print solutions that set industry benchmarks."Winning in eight categories is a testament to our dedication to quality and innovation," said Carla Brouman-Bailey, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at HKM. "Even more exciting, our four Gold-winning projects are now in contention for association-wide honors, competing at the highest level in the print industry."HKM credits this success not just to its talented team but also to its valued clients. "These awards aren’t just about us," added Brouman-Bailey. "They’re about the trust our clients place in us to bring bold ideas to life. Their vision and collaboration push us to continuously raise the bar."As HKM continues to lead the way in print excellence, the company invites brands and businesses to explore how their next project can achieve award-winning status.For more information or to start your next print project with HKM, visit www.hkmdirectmarket.com to learn more.About HKM Direct Market Communications:Founded in 1922, HKM is a leader in direct market communications, providing high-quality print, digital, and offset printing solutions that drive results. Your success. Our mission.

