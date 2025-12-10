Community Oncology Alliance Elects New Board Members and Officers for 2026

Community Oncology Alliance Logo

COA Welcomes Newly Elected Directors and Officers, Honors Departing Leaders for Their Service to Independent Community Oncology

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) today announced the election of new and returning members to its Board of Directors and Executive Committee for 2026, marking the continuation of dedicated leadership as COA advances its mission to strengthen independent community oncology.COA Board of Directors ElectionsThe COA Board is pleased to welcome five new members to three-year terms, starting January 1, 2026:- Jeff Hunnicutt, Chief Executive Officer, Highlands Oncology Group- Rick McDonough, MD, Director of Legislative Affairs & Advocacy, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute- Martin Palmeri, MD, MBA, FASCO, Medical Oncologist, Messino Cancer Centers- John Strother, MD, Physician & Partner, Oregon Oncology Specialists- Alfredo Torres, MD, Hematology–Oncology Clinical Attending & Associate Chief Medical Officer, New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsSeven current COA Board members with expiring terms were re-elected to serve new, three-year terms:- Glenn Balasky, Executive Director, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers- Stuart Genshaw, MHA, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, The Cancer & Hematology Centers- Rich Ingram, MD, FASCO, Medical Oncologist, Shenandoah Oncology- Ed Licitra, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, Astera Cancer Care- Ravi Rao, MD, Medical Oncologist, cCARE- Alti Rahman, MHA/MBA, CSSBB, Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, American Oncology Network- Stephen Schleicher, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer & Medical Oncologist, Tennessee OncologyRecognizing Departing COA Board MembersCOA extends its deepest gratitude to Todd O’Connell, Kashyap Patel, MD, Paresh Patel, MD, and Marissa Rivera, whose terms have concluded. Their contributions have shaped COA’s direction during a period of tremendous change in cancer care delivery. Each has been instrumental in strengthening the voice of community oncology and ensuring that independent practices can deliver for their patients.COA offers special recognition to Dr. Kashyap Patel, a Past President and long-time champion of the organization. His leadership, friendship, and unwavering commitment to patient-centered advocacy have left an indelible mark on COA. As communicated by Dr. David Eagle, Dr. Patel retains perpetual emeritus status within the organization. COA will deeply miss his presence on the Board and remains grateful for his ongoing guidance and support.Election of COA Executive Committee OfficersThe COA Board elected Dr. Fred Divers to serve as Officer-at-Large on the Executive Committee. Additionally, the following COA Executive Committee Officers who were re-elected to a one-year terms starting January 1, 2026:- Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA — President- S. McDonald Wade III, MD — Vice President- Emily Touloukian, DO — Secretary- Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP — Immediate Past President- Michael Diaz, MD — Past President- Jeff Vacirca, MD, FACP — Past President- David Eagle, MD — Past President- Barbara L. McAneny, MD — Officer-at-Large- Ricky Newton, CPA — Treasurer (ex officio)- Ted Okon, MBA — Executive Director (ex officio)Drs. Kashyap Patel and Stephen Schleicher will rotate off the Executive Committee, and COA thanks them for their dedicated service in officer roles.“COA is fortunate to be guided by such an exceptional group of clinicians and administrators who dedicate their time to ensuring that independent, physician-led community oncology continues to thrive,” said Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, president of COA and practicing oncologist at Texas Oncology. “We are grateful to those completing their terms and thrilled to welcome our newly elected leaders.”About the COA Board and GovernanceCOA is a nonprofit controlled by independent community oncologists and is solely dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. The officers, committees, and board members of COA further its mission to strengthen the community oncology delivery system in the United States through advocacy and practice support.A list of COA Officers and Board members can be viewed online at https://communityoncology.org/about/leadership-board/ . The website will be updated with the new members in January 2026.###About the Community Oncology Alliance (COA): The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology, where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more at www.communityoncology.org

