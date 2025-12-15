National Cancer Treatment Alliance Announces Re-Election of Dr. Stephen ‘Fred’ Divers to Board of Directors

National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) logo

Divers Will Continue Supporting NCTA’s Mission of Ensuring Access to High-Quality, High-Value, Local Cancer Care

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) today announced that Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, Chief Medical Officer of American Oncology Network and practicing medical oncologist and hematologist at Genesis Cancer & Blood Institute in Hot Springs, Arkansas, has been re-elected to the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA) Board of Directors.Dr. Divers is a long-standing leader in community oncology and currently serves on the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Board of Directors and Executive Committee. He brings deep clinical experience, research expertise, and a track record of championing high-quality, patient-centered cancer care in independent community practices across the country.“Dr. Divers embodies the clinical leadership, patient commitment, and strategic vision that defines the NCTA mission,” said Robert Baird, RN, MSA, president of NCTA. “His decades of experience in community oncology and his national advocacy on behalf of independent practices make him an invaluable member of the NCTA Board.”As Chief Medical Officer of American Oncology Network and a practicing oncologist and hematologist, Dr. Divers has led major initiatives to improve care delivery, enhance evidence-based practice standards, and strengthen access to high-quality cancer treatment in community settings. His work in value-based care, clinical governance, and multidisciplinary coordination aligns directly with NCTA’s efforts to give employers and patients more choices for cancer care outside of the high-cost institutional setting.“I am honored to continue serving on the NCTA Board and contribute to its vital work of building a sustainable future for community oncology,” said Dr. Divers. “Independent practices are the foundation of cancer care in the United States, and I look forward to supporting NCTA’s efforts to ensure patients receive the highest-quality treatment close to home.”Dr. Divers will serve another three-year term alongside a distinguished group of oncologists and practice leaders who guide NCTA’s strategic direction as it works to promote best-in-class clinical standards and lead innovative partnerships with payers and employers.The NCTA Board is appointed by the COA Board of Directors and represents leaders from community oncology practices nationwide. Together, they support NCTA’s mission to collaborate with employers, benefit managers, and health plans to ensure cancer care is efficient, evidence-based, and patient-focused.###About the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA)NCTA is a nationwide coalition of leading, independent community oncology practices that have joined together to help employers improve cancer care. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) created NCTA to work directly with employers on cancer drugs and services, which ensures access to the highest-quality, most affordable local cancer care. NCTA leverages the expertise of its national oncology network to provide information, resources, and educational materials on key issues in cancer care to employers and employees. Find out more about NCTA at www.NCTAcancer.com

