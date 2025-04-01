Brigitte Poublon Gives Update on former Teen Idol, Bobby Sherman: Bobby is Terminal Ill, Resting Comfortably

Brigitte Poublon, Bobby Sherman's wife and co-founder of BBSCF, announces that Bobby Sherman is terminally ill.

On Tuesday, Bobby Sherman’s wife, Brigitte Poublon gave an update on Bobby Sherman’s health: “Bobby Sherman is terminally ill and resting comfortably.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, Bobby Sherman’s wife, Brigitte Poublon gave an update on Bobby Sherman’s health: “Bobby Sherman is terminally ill and resting comfortably.”Last week, the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation (BBSCF) announced that Bobby has Stage 4 Cancer. Now Brigitte Poublon, co-founder of BBSCF, confirms that his condition is terminal.Bobby Sherman is best known for being a singer and actor in the late 60s-early 70s, coming out with such hit singles as “Little Woman,” and starring in the television series, Here Comes the Brides. He later retired and worked as a paramedic and deputy sheriff. In 1996, he published a memoir about his experience as a teen idol in the 60s titled, Bobby Sherman: Still Remembering You. Since 2011, he has been a co-founder of the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping the children of Ada, Ghana in education, music, and food security. Bobby Sherman is still well-loved among fans today, with social media fan pages across platforms expressing their devotion to the former teen idol. Since news of Bobby’s cancer diagnosis last week, there has been an outpouring of love and support for the 60s heartthrob from around the world.There has also been a great deal of fans wishing to put forth suggestions and advice on how to handle Bobby’s prognosis. “Only well wishes are accepted please,” Brigitte Poublon says in response. “Thank you for giving us our privacy.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.