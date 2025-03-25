BBSCF Announces Teen Idol-Actor-Producer-Director Bobby Sherman has Stage 4 Cancer, Asks for Privacy at this Time

Bobby Sherman rose to stardom in the '60s as a singer, teen idol.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation (BBSCF) confirmed that Bobby Sherman has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer and will no longer be active with the foundation.Bobby Sherman is best known for being a singer and actor in the late 60s-early 70s, coming out with such hit singles as “Little Woman.” He later retired and worked as a paramedic and deputy sheriff. In 1996, he published a memoir about his experience as a teen idol in the 60s titled, BOBBY SHERMAN: STILL REMEMBERING YOU. Since 2011, he has been a co-founder of the Brigitte & Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping the children of Ada, Ghana in education, music, and food security.Bobby Sherman is still well-loved among fans today, with social media fan pages across platforms expressing their love and support for the former teen idol. Due to the current state of Bobby’s health, the foundation is unable to administer the requests fans frequently ask for. “Bobby is completely retired and has been for a while,” Brigitte Poublon, Bobby Sherman’s wife and co-founder of the foundation, said. “He’s not capable of making cameo videos or doing autographs or making appearances.”Instead, Brigitte asks for privacy at this time: “Thank you so much for still remembering him. Please respect our privacy.”

