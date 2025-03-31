Broadway South Bay Hosts Kick-Off Gala for 2025 Production of Anastasia

The gala celebration on April 5 marks the return of Broadway South Bay and a beloved family musical

There’s nothing quite like the joy of attending a live performance! In offering Anastasia to our community, Broadway South Bay hopes to champion the arts and inspire a new generation of talent.” — Ken Christopher, Broadway South Bay

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadway South Bay is back and excited to announce its upcoming production of Anastasia: The Broadway Musical, coming to the Hammer Theatre in downtown San Jose from September 26 – October 5, 2025.Broadway South Bay’s Kick-Off Gala is taking place on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at The Granada Theatre in Morgan Hill. Local performers Nicole King-Yarbrough and Ken Christopher will lead the show as the Anastasia characters Anya and Dmitry. Broadway South Bay will also announce its philanthropic plan to have all profits from the fall presentation benefit local South Bay Area high school arts programs.Broadway South Bay is proud to work with the finest local creative team and terrific cast to stage a musical that is sure to bring wonder and joy to families throughout the greater Bay Area. Based on the classic 1997 animated film, the Anastasia musical tells the tale of Russia’s long-lost princess and brings to life characters and songs that have been beloved for generations.“Growing up with a local theater inspired me to explore the arts, which are now a core part of who I am,” stated Ken Christopher. “I’ve partnered with Nicole in several different productions, so it’s exciting to bring our one-of-a-kind chemistry to these upcoming performances. In bringing Anastasia to life on stage, it is our great hope that we can bring a show with such incredible music to families from across the Bay Area.”From Tony winners Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, and Lynn Ahrens (creators of such Broadway classics as Ragtime and Once on This Island), the Anastasia musical transports its audience from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.Broadway South Bay’s mission is to elevate and inspire local actors, singers, and dancers through their participation in Bay Area’s first production of Anastasia: The Broadway Musical. Ken Christopher added, “There’s nothing quite like the joy of attending a live performance, and in offering Anastasia to our greater community, Broadway South Bay hopes to champion the arts and inspire a new generation of talent. We are located at the crossroads of several dynamic and diverse communities, and we look forward to welcoming fans of the classic 1997 animated film to enjoy a live performance of such an enduring tale.”Ken Christopher is available for comment.###About Broadway South BayBroadway South Bay is a non-profit organization with a goal of enhancing the arts for the southern Bay Area. For more information, go to www.broadwaysouthbay.com

Anastasia coming this Fall

