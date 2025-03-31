Celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State landmarks will be lit pink, white and blue this evening in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility. The Governor also issued a proclamation declaring March 31, 2025 Transgender Day of Visibility, celebrating the trans community in New York State and across the country.

“New York is proud to be the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement, with trailblazers like Marsha P. Johnson, whose courage and leadership sparked the fight for equality,” Governor Hochul said. “While the Trump administration is attacking the existence of trans people through harmful policies and rhetoric, New York remains a beacon of hope and acceptance. On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the strength and resilience of the transgender community.”

Last year, the Governor announced state initiatives to support transgender, gender non-conforming, and nonbinary (TGNCNB) New Yorkers, including declaring November as Transgender Awareness Month. The Governor also announced $1 million in funding through the New York State Department of Labor for workforce development programs to improve employment opportunities and equity for TGNCNB individuals. This funding is part of the Governor’s $12.25 million investment in the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Non-Binary Wellness and Equity Fund.

Landmarks to be lit include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station (will illuminate pink)

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall (will illuminate pink)

Grand Central Terminal

New York State Division of Human Rights Acting Commissioner Denise M. Miranda, Esq. said, “On this Transgender Day of Visibility, we must reaffirm that New York State will never waiver in our commitment of protecting and celebrating the rich contributions of our transgender community. Every New Yorker deserves to live a life of respect and dignity. The New York State Human Rights Law includes strong protections against discrimination for transgender New Yorkers, and DHR remains ready to enforce the law against violators. Today, and every day, let us recommit ourselves to working towards a more inclusive and accepting world.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “New York is proud to have such a vibrant transgender community. As one of the only LBGTQ+ members of the State Senate, and the Senator representing the historic Stonewall Inn, I often think about how I would not be the person I am today if not for the courageous trans women who sparked the modern LGBTQ rights movement right here in my district. The incessant attacks on the trans community by the federal government are deeply disturbing, but fortunately New York State has leaders who understand the importance of accepting people for who they are. Tonight, in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, our landmarks will be lit pink, white, and blue, the colors of the transgender flag, sending a clear message that the trans community is, and always will be, accepted and valued in New York. I’m grateful to live in a state with a Governor who is such a strong ally to the LGBTQ+ Community.”

State Senator Jabari Brisport said, “When people are free to be their authentic selves, we all benefit from the light they shine on the world. Let New York be a place where we never force trans folks to hide their light — especially in these dark times. Let New York be a place where we embrace all our neighbors and protect each other from whatever may come.”

Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick said, “On this Transgender Day of Visibility, we must recognize that the targeted attacks on the transgender community are a reflection of a world view hostile to any diversity. The LGBTQ community is under attack, but we will not be the only ones to suffer. It starts with one group and then moves onto the next target. We must remain united to defend all of us.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I am proud to stand with Governor Hochul to honor and recognize New York’s trans community by lighting our State landmarks light pink, white, and baby blue. No matter who you are, where you come from, what you look like, what your abilities, who you love or how you identify – we all deserve dignity, justice and opportunity. Now, more than ever, my LGBTQIA+ siblings and I must speak out for what is right and condemn attacks on the trans community by proudly acknowledging their right to exist – you are here, we see you and we will fight for your right to live as your authentic selves. Our diversity is our strength, and our unity is our power!”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “Today’s lighting ceremony is especially meaningful as we navigate some of our greatest policy challenges against our trans and gender non-conforming neighbors. The Trump administration has launched a full out assault against our TGNC communities, and so many are suffering because of this. Today’s landmark lighting symbolizes our continued commitment to fight for basic human rights and New York’s stance against hate. Today is also important because we know that our healthcare funding is being stripped, putting thousands of lives at risk. Many of our trans siblings face high rates of healthcare disparities, struggle to access insurance, and encounter significant barriers to mental health support. This landmark lighting is an opportunity for our state to show solidarity as we work to advance a budget that will protect all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “All across the state tonight, New Yorkers will see our landmarks lit up for Transgender Day of Visibility. New York is a state of freedom and liberty, where all are free to thrive in life as their authentic selves. I thank Governor Hochul for once again demonstrating what New York values look like.”