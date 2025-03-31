Sentia Publishing Announces 'The Kinship of War: Stories of the United States Colored Troops' by Jerilyn James Lee

160 years after the Civil War, learn the important tale of the United States Colored Troops who fought for their freedom and preserved freedom for all of us.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentia Publishing , a leading custom publisher for Higher Education, is proud to announce the release of its newest title, " The Kinship of War: Stories of the United States Colored Troops " by historian Jerilyn James Lee. This important book sheds light on a remarkable chapter of American history. Between 1863 and 1867, around 200,000 Black men valiantly served in the United States Colored Troops (USCT) during the Civil War, with an additional 20,000 serving in the U.S. Navy.This captivating book delves into the lives of twenty brave individuals who took on various roles in the USCT such as soldiers, NCOs, officers, cavalrymen, artillerymen, nurses, and sailors. Through compelling narratives and military records and photographs, these unsung heroes' stories come to life, offering a unique perspective on America's Civil War.The meticulously researched work in “The Kinship of War” not only honors the legacy of these courageous men and women but also serves as a vital piece of American history that deserves recognition and remembrance. Explore the profound tales within the pages of this book, a testament to the resilience and valor of those who served.Positive reviews have included:“The Kinship of War puts the focus on individuals who played key roles in the American Civil War as Black soldiers, sailors, recruiters, doctors, and nurses, as well as White officers, in United States Colored Troops. All of them shared the common goals of emancipation, advancement, and citizenship for African Americans.” Tim Talbott, President, Battle of New Market Heights Memorial and Education Association“This important book has highlighted and disclosed relevant and reliable information about a group of American Patriots with diverse backgrounds who advocated, collaborated, supported and fought for the same cause that saved this nation and gained freedom for 4 million enslaved souls during the Civil War.” Bennie J. McRae, Civil War Researcher and author of the USCT blog “Lest We Forget.”“Mrs. Lee focuses on the varied lives of free and enslaved, northern and southern, black and white, unlearned and educated, and renowned and anonymous individuals who collectively pursued that “new birth of freedom” Abraham Lincoln had affirmed at Gettysburg.” Jim Chrismer, Author, “Above and Beyond: The Civil War Career of Alfred B. Hilton” Historical Society of Harford County, Maryland“Other works document the overall narrative, but her book is unique in that it is made up of individual accounts of brave men, both white and black, North and South, who fought for their nation and the freedom of enslaved people, and in the process changed America for the better.” Alan K. Lamm, Ph.D. Professor of History, University of Mount Olive Mount Olive"The Kinship of War: Stories of the United States Colored Troops" is available in paperback, Audible and Kindle formats on Amazon ABOUT SENTIA PUBLISHING:Sentia Publishing is a leading custom publisher for higher education and mass market authors. Sentia works with professors and educators to cut textbook prices for students, and to improve learning outcomes for all students across demographics. Sentia also works with authors to make their mass market and self-publishing dreams a reality. Sentia Publishing can be visited online at sentiapublishing.com. Media inquiries about books and authors should be directed to info@sentiapublishing.com.ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Jerilyn James Lee is a native of Chicago, Illinois and currently resides in Mount Olive, North Carolina with her husband Kenneth Lee. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Mount Olive with a B.S. in Business Administration and holds a Masters’ Degree from the University of Maryland in Organizational Management. She is a 2019 recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest award for service in North Carolina. Jerilyn is active within the Civil War community as a historian and speaker, and creator of the Facebook page “Stories of the United States Colored Troops” with 8,000+ followers.

