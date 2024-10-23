Just in time for Halloween, introducing American Ghost Books, a new imprint of Sentia Publishing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentia Publishing is proud to announce the release of its newest imprint, American Ghost Books , by Mike Huberty and the team at American Ghost Walks . American Ghost Books is a spine-tingling series that brings the thrill of real ghost stories right to your bookshelf.Intended as companions to American Ghost Walks popular brand of spooky fun tours, each volume in this collection offers a concise yet captivating exploration of local legends, paranormal encounters, and eerie events that have shaped America's most haunted locales."Ghosts of Lake Geneva" by Rita Mae Moore with R. Michael Huberty unveils the supernatural side of this picturesque Wisconsin town. Dive into tales of spectral sightings at grand lakeside mansions, uncover the ghostly secrets of Prohibition-era gangster hideouts, and explore the otherworldly energy surrounding the birthplace of Dungeons & Dragons. This book is a perfect blend of history and mystery, offering readers a unique perspective on Lake Geneva's hidden haunts.“Original Chicago Hauntings Companion” by renowned ghost researcher Ursula Bielsk serves as the perfect partner to Bielski's famous ghost bus tour, guiding readers through the Windy City's most notorious paranormal hotspots. Bielski has been researching Chicago haunted stories for decades and brings her expertise to this fun and scary read. From the eerie echoes of the St. Valentine's Day Massacre to the restless spirits of the Great Chicago Fire, this book brings the city's ghostly past to life."Ghosts of Lincoln Park," also from Ursula Bielski delves into the chilling history of Chicago's former City Cemetery. Unearth the stories of those who refuse to rest in peace, from unnamed victims of long-forgotten crimes to prominent figures whose legacies linger beyond the grave. This meticulously researched guide reveals why Lincoln Park remains one of the most haunted locations in a city teeming with spectral activity.American Ghost Books offers more than just ghost stories; it provides a gateway to the hidden history of America's most intriguing locations. Whether you're a paranormal enthusiast, history buff, or simply in search of a good scare, these "guides to the other side" promise to deliver thrills, chills, and a deeper appreciation for the supernatural threads woven into the fabric of American history. It’s the perfect way to relive all the fun of a ghost tour or to vicariously explore a new haunted location!ABOUT AMERICAN GHOST WALKS:American Ghost Walks combines a fascination with the paranormal and love of history to uncover the most hauntingly true tales of the paranormal across America. Then they package that into highly entertaining tours that are full of true happenings and fascinating facts. American Ghost Walks founder Mike Huberty has been leading ghost tours and investigating the world of the supernatural for over 15 years and is considered an expert on the paranormal. American Ghost Walks was featured on the hit show Shark Tank and has grown to include walking tours in 8 U.S. states including California, Puerto Rico, and even Hawaii as well as bus and cruise tours. American Ghost Walks can be found online at americanghostwalks.comABOUT SENTIA PUBLISHING:Sentia Publishing is a leading custom publisher for higher education and mass market authors. Sentia works with professors and educators to cut textbook prices for students, and to improve learning outcomes for all students across demographics. Sentia also works with authors to make their mass market and self-publishing dreams a reality. Sentia Publishing can be visited online at sentiapublishing.com. Media inquiries about books and authors should be directed to info@sentiapublishing.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.