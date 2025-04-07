MDLifespan Expands to Orlando, Offering Therapeutic Plasma Exchange for Toxin Removal, and Health Optimization

With every new opening, MDLifespan advances its mission to reduce the burden of environmental toxins and promote healthier, longer lives. with the power of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange. “Eliminating toxins out of the body can help reverse biological age and improve cognitive function,” says Dr. Edwin Lee, who is also a co-founder of MDLifespan. “PlasmaXchange is the most profound advancement I’ve seen in personalized medicine. It’s not j

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDLifespan , the nation’s first physician-led brand dedicated exclusively to toxin removal and regenerative wellness, is proud to announce the opening of its newest center in Orlando at 7009 Dr Phillips Blvd #150, Orlando, FL 32819. Located inside the Institute for Hormonal Balance—founded by Dr. Edwin Lee—this new location is the first of more than 20 expected to open across the United States in 2025, marking a significant step in MDLifespan’s mission to make its revolutionary PlasmaXchange Protocols more accessible nationwide.Personalized PlasmaXchange Programs to Support Every Health GoalMDLifespan currently offers the following PlasmaXchange protocols:MDL Brain – Supports cognitive clarity and neuroprotectionMDL Heart – Targets inflammation and oxidative stress for cardiovascular healthMDL Immunity – Strengthens immune response to help the body fight chronic infectionsMDL Longevity – Improves biological aging markers and systemic vitalityMDL Cancer – Reduces inflammatory markers linked to cancer riskMDL Baby – Detoxifies the body pre-pregnancy to protect fetal developmentMDL Toxin – Comprehensive toxin removal for whole-body healthMDL Basic – One-time TPE for those looking to start with a simple resetEach protocol includes a free consultation with an MDLifespan physician and personalized testing options to help patients decide which path is right for them.Backed by more than 100 years of combined physician expertise, MDLifespan is leading the future of health through personalized therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), a minimally invasive procedure that removes inflammatory proteins, environmental toxins, and other disease-driving substances from the bloodstream. Think of it as an “oil change for the body”—clearing out what’s breaking you down and replacing it with what your body needs to thrive.“Eliminating toxins out of the body can help reverse biological age and improve cognitive function,” says Dr. Edwin Lee, who is also a co-founder of MDLifespan. “PlasmaXchange is the most profound advancement I’ve seen in personalized medicine. It’s not just about preventing disease—it’s about helping people feel, think, and live better today.”A Breakthrough in Toxin EliminationPlasmaXchange is MDLifespan’s proprietary, patent-pending enhancement of traditional TPE. While TPE has been used in hospitals for decades to treat autoimmune diseases, MDLifespan’s version goes further—combining detoxification with personalized diagnostics, regenerative therapies, IV nutrient support, and lifestyle guidance.Patients are guided through a comprehensive process focused on:Data: Advanced diagnostics to measure toxin levels and biological age.Disease: Targeting inflammation and oxidative stress linked to chronic illness.Detection: Personalized strategies to identify and eliminate health disruptors.With pre- and post-treatment lab testing and physician oversight, patients can track improvements in key biomarkers and feel confident in their results.Why It MattersEnvironmental toxins are silently accelerating disease and aging. Americans are exposed daily to PFAS chemicals, microplastics, pesticides, heavy metals, and other pollutants—many of which are now found in our blood, tissues, and even the placenta.This toxic burden is linked to everything from fatigue and brain fog to cardiovascular disease and cancer. PlasmaXchange offers a way to finally take control by reducing inflammation, restoring energy, and enhancing long-term vitality.A Movement Toward a Toxin-Free FutureWith every new opening, MDLifespan advances its mission to reduce the burden of environmental toxins and promote healthier, longer lives. The organization operates as a Public Benefit Corporation and is backed by Morsani College of Medicine at the University of South Florida.“We’re not a wellness trend—we’re a medically grounded, patient-first model focused on measurable outcomes,” says Dr. Paul Savage, founder of MDLifespan. “This is what the future of healthcare looks like: prevention, personalization, and empowerment.”About MDLifespanFounded by Dr. Paul Savage and supported by a nationally renowned team of physicians including Dr. Pamela Smith and Dr. Edwin Lee, MDLifespan is the only practice solely dedicated to TPE for health optimization. With over 300 procedures performed in the past year alone, the team continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in regenerative medicine.“We are living in an era where toxin exposure has escalated dramatically, doubling every decade for the past 60 years,” said Dr. Savage. “This cumulative burden blocks healing, accelerates aging, and fuels chronic inflammatory diseases. Our mission with PlasmaXchange is to remove what’s making people sick and give them the tools to reclaim their health.”For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit www.MDLifespan.com

