MDLifespan Announces AI-Powered Digital Twin in TPE and Personalized Medicine: Ask Dr. Paul Savage Anything, Anytime

The Future of Detoxification is Here: Dr. Paul Savage’s AI Clone Brings 24/7 Access to Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) Expertise

Toxins fuel chronic disease and aging. This AI platform allows me to help more people detoxify, optimize health, and extend their lifespan—without the barriers of time, location, or language” — Dr. Paul Savage, founder and CEO of MDLifespan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDLifespan, a leader in therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) for toxin removal and regenerative wellness, announces a breakthrough in health accessibility with the launch of Ask Dr. Savage—the first AI-powered digital clone in personalized medicine.For the first time, anyone can get expert guidance on detoxification, inflammation reduction, and longevity—anytime, anywhere—through an interactive, AI-driven platform. The Ask Dr. Savage digital twin, powered by Delphi AI, provides real-time insights based on Dr. Paul Savage’s decades of expertise in TPE and personalized medicine.The platform is now live at https://mdlifespan.com/ask-dr-savage-anything/. Revolutionizing Access to Medical Expertise"Today, we are exposed to more toxins than ever before," says Dr. Paul Savage, CEO of MDLifespan. “Toxins fuel chronic disease and aging. This AI platform allows me to help more people detoxify, optimize health, and extend their lifespan—without the barriers of time, location, or language.”Traditionally, access to top medical experts has been limited to office visits and expensive consultations. Now, Ask Dr. Savage enables users to:- Get instant answers on detoxification, inflammation, and disease prevention.- Receive science-backed guidance based on Dr. Savage’s expertise in TPE and regenerative medicine.- Engage in real-time conversations tailored to individual health concerns.- Access expert knowledge on demand—no appointment needed.The Science of Toxin RemovalEnvironmental toxins have doubled every decade for the past 60 years, driving inflammation, disease, and premature aging. MDLifespan’s PlasmaXchange protocol combines Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), IV therapy, and regenerative treatments to help individuals detoxify and optimize health.“Toxin elimination is just as important as what we put into our bodies,” says Dr. Savage. “By removing harmful substances, we can fundamentally shift how we approach health, vitality, and disease prevention.”The Future of Personalized MedicineDr. Savage is the first medical expert to create a fully interactive, AI-powered health advisor focused on toxin removal. This marks a historic shift in personalized medicine, empowering users with expert-driven, AI-enhanced insights.For Patients: Gain immediate access to expert health knowledge.For Health Enthusiasts: Get real-time answers on detoxification and vitality.For the Future of Medicine: AI-driven expertise revolutionizes patient education.Start your personalized health journey today at https://mdlifespan.com/ask-dr-savage-anything/ About MDLifespanMDLifespan pioneers toxin removal and regenerative wellness, balancing business success with measurable public benefits as a Public Benefit Corporation. Through innovative health solutions, MDLifespan empowers individuals to live healthier, toxin-free lives.

