The Forte Now Leasing at 95 Anderson Street Hackensack, NJ — Luxury Living Elevated in Downtown Hackensack

Main Entrance Co working

THE FORTE, the latest premier residential development in Hackensack’s rapidly evolving downtown, is now open and leasing.

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE FORTE, the latest premier residential development in Hackensack’s rapidly evolving downtown, is now open and leasing. Located at 95 Anderson Street, The Forte sets a new standard for modern apartment living, with a focus on elegance, innovation, and community.

Offering studio, one, One + Den and two-bedroom residences, The Forte combines timeless design with cutting-edge features. Residences boast 10-foot ceilings, oversized windows, and abundant natural light, delivering a spacious and refined living environment. Each unit is equipped with custom Italian Scavolini cabinetry, quartz countertops, High-end Energy Star Appliances, WiFi Thermostats, deep soaking tubs—all complemented by in-unit washers/dryers, smart locks, and built-in closet systems.

"Our goal with The Forte was to raise the bar for what residents can expect in Hackensack,” said a spokesperson for the development team at Fouerti Realty. “We’ve created a building that is not just beautiful, but functional, smart, and community-driven.”

Amenities That Go Beyond the Expected:

Outdoor Pool – for seasonal relaxation

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Resident Lounge and Co-Working Spaces with High-Speed Wi-Fi

Event Room and Game Lounge for Private Gatherings

Rooftop Garden & Lounge with Sweeping Skyline Views

Dog Run & Pet Spa – because your pets deserve luxury too

Outdoor Grills & Social Spaces

Package Room & Much More

Indoor Garage Parking with EV Charging Stations

Energy-Efficient Appliances & LEED-Certified Sustainability Design

Built for the Modern Renter

In a city seeing significant growth and investment, The Forte stands out not only for its style but also for its convenience of the nearly 40,000 sq. ft. of recreational and amenity space. With direct access to NJ Transit at Anderson Street Station, residents enjoy a seamless commute to Manhattan and Northern NJ. The building also contributes 4,000 square feet of retail to the growing local economy.

Now Offering 1 Month Free

As part of its grand opening, The Forte is offering one free month on leases over 12 months. Prospective renters can now schedule private tours, view floor plans, and apply directly at www.forte95.com.

About THE FORTE

THE FORTE is redefining luxury rental living in Hackensack. From striking interiors to a full suite of resort-style amenities, The Forte was designed for those who expect more—from their home, their neighborhood, and their lifestyle.

For Media Inquiries & Private Tours:

Email: leasing@forte95.com | Website: www.forte95.com

