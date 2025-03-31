Feeding Pets of the Homeless Announces Board Treasurer Transition

Garrett Lepire is the newly appointed treasurer of Feeding Pets of the Homeless.

Mike Crossley Steps Down, Board Elects Garrett Lepire as New Treasurer

Pets are family, and for many in challenging circumstances, they’re often a vital source of comfort, love, and companionship.” — Garrett Lepire

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing care and resources for the pets of people experiencing homelessness, announces the resignation of Treasurer Mike Crossley CPA, ABV, CVA Retired and the election of Garrett Lepire as his successor.“We are deeply grateful for Mike’s twelve years of service,” said Genevieve Frederick, Founder and President of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. “His dedication and guidance have significantly impacted our ability to feed and care for pets belonging to homeless individuals. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”Lepire, a local Realtor with RE/MAX Gold, brings both financial acumen and a passion for animal welfare to his new role as treasurer. “I’m incredibly honored to serve as treasurer for Feeding Pets of the Homeless,” Lepire said. “This organization’s mission of supporting the pets of people experiencing homelessness struck a chord with me. Pets are family, and for many in challenging circumstances, they’re often a vital source of comfort, love, and companionship. I’m thrilled to be part of a team making such a meaningful difference.”As Treasurer, Lepire will collaborate with leadership to oversee financial strategy and ensure the sustainability of Feeding Pets of the Homeless’ key programs, including pet food donations, emergency veterinary care, and wellness clinics.For more information about Feeding Pets of the Homeless or ways to support its mission, please visit www.petsofthehomeless.org ###About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human/animal bond, which is very important in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. They find solace, protection, and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets with limited resources so they themselves have less. Our task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of homeless guardians who cannot provide for them. For more information, please visit petsofthehomeless.org.About Garrett Lepire:Garrett Lepire is a Carson City native with nearly 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. As a seasoned professional, he holds the prestigious Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) designations—recognitions of his expertise and dedication to excellence in the field.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.