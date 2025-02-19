Feeding Pets of the Homeless Welcomes Ginny Harding-Davis as Vice President of Philanthropy & Business Development

Ginny Harding-Davis and her beloved Golden Retriever, Summer.

Seasoned Fundraiser and Community Advocate Joins National Nonprofit Dedicated to Supporting Pets of People Experiencing Homelessness

I’ve always been inspired by organizations that elevate quality of life through direct service, & it’s a privilege to help pets & their owners in crisis by building lasting philanthropic partnerships.” — Ginny Harding-Davis

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a leading national nonprofit providing critical resources and care to pets belonging to individuals experiencing homelessness, proudly announces the appointment of Ginny Harding-Davis as Vice President of Philanthropy & Business Development. With over three decades of experience in fundraising, marketing, communications, and strategic business development, Harding-Davis brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the organization’s mission.Harding-Davis served as Chief Advancement Officer at the Community Foundation of Western Nevada, where she successfully launched the “Campaign for Our Community,” raising approximately $5.5 million in just two years. She also formed the foundation’s first corporate philanthropy partnership and significantly expanded its Professional Advisor Council. Her career has spanned Advancement roles in higher education—including UC Davis, Johnson & Wales University, the University of Colorado, and UC Riverside—and nonprofits, such as the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe and Sierra Nevada Journeys. Throughout her work, she has closed multi-million-dollar campaigns, developed successful planned giving initiatives, and spearheaded major marketing and communication programs.“I’m honored to join Feeding Pets of the Homeless and contribute to their incredible work,” said Harding-Davis. “I’ve always been inspired by organizations that elevate quality of life through direct service, and it’s a privilege to help pets and their owners in crisis by building lasting philanthropic partnerships.”Feeding Pets of the Homeless Founder and President, Genevieve Frederick, expressed enthusiasm about Harding-Davis’s appointment. “Ginny’s deep-rooted commitment to philanthropy and her proven track record of building robust donor networks will help us reach new milestones as we continue to expand our programs and services nationwide.”In her new role, Harding-Davis will oversee donor relations, corporate partnerships, and strategic business development, working closely with the Feeding Pets of the Homeless leadership team to bolster funding for veterinary services, pet food distribution, and wellness clinics across the country.For more information about Feeding Pets of the Homeless and its programs or to connect with Ginny Harding-Davis, visit www.petsofthehomeless.org or email info@petsofthehomeless.org.# # #About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human/animal bond, which is very important in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. They find solace, protection, and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets with limited resources so they themselves have less. Our task, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of homeless guardians who cannot provide for them. For more information, please visit petsofthehomeless.org.

