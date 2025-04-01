FROM GERMANY TO UKRAINE: €1.1 TRILLION TO POWER EUROPE’S INDUSTRIAL AND DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Europe Industry and Digital Transformation Datamensio Datamensio

THE DANUBE VALLEY IS ONE OF THE LARGEST INDUSTRIAL HUBS IN THE WORLD. THE EUROPEAN “INTERREG DANUBE” PROGRAM IS DRIVING THE CONTINENT’S TRANSFORMATION FORWARD.

70% of transformation projects fail due to the lack of standardized methods and tools for managing and measuring impact.” — Source: McKinsey

PARIS, FRANCE, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spanning 19 countries, the Danube Valley is one of the world’s largest industrial corridors.The EU-funded INTERREG Danube program connects thousands of companies and over 100 institutions and technology partners to ignite a major leap forward in the continent’s digital and industrial transformation.With €200 billion for digital development, €800 billion for reindustrialization, and €109 billion dedicated to AI (in France alone), Europe is stepping up the pace.Altogether, the European Commission and member states are mobilizing over €1.1 trillion — with private investment leverage also expected to follow swiftly.INTERREG PROGRAM: 2,800 KM OF EUROPEAN TRANSFORMATIONINTERREG is a bold, large-scale transformation initiative, driven by the European Commission and member states. It coordinates and guides 105 institutions, industry chambers, and high-tech parks to directly support the transformation of thousands of companies — from Germany to Austria, Bulgaria, Romania... and finaly Ukraine — along the 2,800-km stretch of the Danube across 19 countries.INTERREG Danube connects key strategic sectors including mining, metallurgy, chemicals, agriculture and more, moving over 40 million tons of freight annually.It acts as a true “reactor” for smart, cross-sector transformation of SMEs into the industry of the future (Industry 4.0 and beyond).THE CHALLENGE OF LARGE-SCALE TRANSFORMATION: 70% FAILURE RATEMcKinsey reports that 70% of transformation projects fail due to the lack of standardized methods and tools for managing and measuring impact. Despite their strategic importance, such projects remain difficult to scale.Europe’s challenge: transform at scale — or fall behind.On the ground, public institutions and companies juggle multiple complex initiatives (digital, cybersecurity, ESG, AI…) that are often difficult to coordinate. Add to this the weight of regulatory compliance, and stakeholders often become discouraged, weakening Europe’s overall transformation capacity.While investment is essential to bridging the gap, the absence of smart, tailored tools puts many transformation efforts at risk.FRENCH TECH AT THE HEART OF EUROPE’S ACCELERATIONAware of the challenges in scaling and tracking transformation impact, INTERREG’s European coordinators set out to change the game — seeking a solution to manage and accelerate transformation across thousands of companies.In this context, DATAMENSIO , the French AI-powered platform for managing and measuring transformation impact, has been adopted by several European consortiums, including INTERREG Danube.INTERREG now benefits from a reliable, innovative, 100% European technology to industrialize and streamline public action — bringing large-scale transformation policy to life across the world’s most international industrial corridor.About DATAMENSIODatamensio is the first universal AI-powered platform for auditing and managing all types of corporate transformation and compliance projects — combining intelligence, data, and operational control.For more information:Michael Aim – Tel: +33 09 80 80 41 08 | Email: press@datamensio.com | Web: www.datamensio.com

