ALM Hyundai Announces New Dealership in Lumberton, NC

LUMBERTON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Hyundai opens new dealership to serve and better meet the needs of auto shoppers in and around Lumberton, NC

ALM Hyundai Lumberton, a brand new Hyundai dealership, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new location, right in the heart of Lumberton, NC. As a proud new member of the community, ALM Hyundai is committed to providing customers from near and far with an exceptional car-buying experience. ALM Hyundai in Lumberton is built on a foundation of transparency, trust, and outstanding customer service.

The new location is equipped to provide new and used car sales, with financing options and trade-in evaluations available. The dealership offers service and maintenance, with a top-tier service center and a comprehensive parts department for all Hyundai models. Service includes genuine Hyundai parts, and accessories.

The new ALM Hyundai addition to Lumberton, NC is expected to meet the needs of Hyundai owners in the community, as well as attract new members to the family of loyal Hyundai owners.

As a new, valued member of the Lumberton community, ALM Hyundai is dedicated to giving back by supporting local initiatives and the local economy. They are proving that a dealership is not just a place to buy a car, but a place the community can depend on. ALM Hyundai invites those in and around Lumberton to visit the new dealership and experience the difference for themselves. The friendly and knowledgeable staff are ready to help and provide an unforgettable customer experience.

To learn more about the new ALM Hyundai Lumberton, current offers, programs, financing and service, please visit the website at https://www.hyundailumberton.com/. Join ALM Hyundai as they celebrate their new home and discover why they will become the trusted, go-to Hyundai dealership in Lumberton, NC. Contact the dealership directly to schedule a test drive or further inquire about services.

About ALM Hyundai Lumberton

ALM Hyundai is a new, full-service Hyundai dealership located in Lumberton, North Carolina. The dealership is located at 4330 Kahn Dr. As a member of the Hyundai family, ALM Hyundai Lumberton offers new and used Hyundai models, as well as full service, parts, and financing. Lumberton, NC is the county seat of Robeson County, positioning the new Hyundai dealership as a leading provider of Hyundai sales and services in the area.

