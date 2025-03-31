THE VEGA GROUP LAUNCHES 'CATALYST CREATORS' PODCAST

Catalyst Creators Podcast

New Series Explores Breakthrough Ideas Reshaping Business and Leadership

Catalyst Creators highlights authors who share their knowledge and experience addressing business, leadership, and innovation.” — Kamilah Paden

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vega Group announces the launch of "Catalyst Creators," a podcast hosted by innovation strategist and digital transformation thought leader Kamilah Paden. The new series, which debuted this March, explores cutting-edge concepts in business innovation, leadership, and organizational change. From emerging management philosophies to disruptive innovation frameworks, each episode provides valuable insights for forward-thinking professionals."Change is happening at a much faster pace in today's world," says Kamilah Paden, host of the podcast. "Catalyst Creators highlights authors who share their knowledge and experience addressing business, leadership, and innovation. Our goal is to equip leaders with insights to catalyze change in their organizations during these rapid shifts in the business landscape."Kamilah Paden brings a perspective to the podcast, blending technical expertise and creative insight. As an author, publisher, and consultant, she bridges the gap between cutting-edge technology and practical business applications. Her background in both creative and technical disciplines allows her to translate complex concepts into engaging discussions that resonate with innovators, entrepreneurs, and business leaders.Catalyst Creators is also part of the "Authors on the Air" Global Radio Network, expanding its reach to audiences worldwide.Where to Listen:• The Vega Group YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLOd1bryaov8K3lPOiirnN_p8wYuwpj1fv • Authors on the Air YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNiINfX_iapzikIFkK1CXke_ZzpDnChmU • Authors on the Air SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/authorsontheair/sets/catalyst-creators • Available on over 100 audio and video platforms in 153 countriesFor more information, interview requests, or to suggestions for future episodes, visit www.vegaunleashed.com/catalyst-creators-podcast About The Vega Group:The Vega Group is at the forefront of digital transformation and business innovation. Through its platforms, the company provides thought leadership, consulting services, and educational content designed to help organizations navigate disruption and capitalize on emerging opportunities.About "Authors on the Air" Global Radio Network:The "Authors on the Air" Global Radio Network is a platform for authors and thought leaders to share their insights with audiences worldwide. With programming spanning multiple genres and topics, the network provides a home for diverse voices and ideas.

