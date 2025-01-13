Writing Expert to Host Webinar on Converting Keynote Presentations to Books

The Vega Group is dedicated to empowering individuals, organizations, and educational institutions to harness the transformative potential of creativity and innovation. Sierra Kay to Host Webinar on Converting Keynote Presentations to Books

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Writing industry consultant Sierra Kay will host a webinar on January 21, teaching speakers and presenters how to transform keynote presentations into published books. The virtual session, scheduled for 12:00 PM, targets TEDx speakers, keynote presenters, and industry experts looking to expand their reach through publishing.Kay, who holds a Master's in Writing from DePaul University, specializes in project management, digital strategy, and publishing services. Her work focuses on helping thought leaders translate their spoken expertise into written form."Many speakers have messages that deserve to reach beyond the stage," says Kay. The webinar will cover methods for converting presentations into book format.Kay has previously delivered keynotes and workshops for organizations, including the Independent Book Publishers Association, Killer Nashville, and Detroit Writing Room. Her consulting work combines project management expertise with publishing industry knowledge to guide speakers through book development.As M. Hadnott, one of her community members, notes: "Sierra is very passionate about uplifting the community of thought leaders through the creation of literature."The free one-hour webinar will occur virtually, allowing participants to join from anywhere. Registration is available at bit.ly/amplifyjan2025. Kay brings over 10 years of experience in publishing services and thought leadership development. She focuses on helping experts create and monetize their content while developing strategic initiatives that promote creativity and innovation.

