Gov. Lujan Grisham condemns arson attack at New Mexico GOP headquarters

SANTA FE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement in response to the arson at the New Mexico GOP headquarters in Albuquerque early Sunday morning:

“There is no excuse for political violence or vandalism of any kind, and I strongly condemn Sunday’s attack on the New Mexico Republican Party headquarters in Albuquerque. I am relieved that no one was hurt, and New Mexicans can rest assured that State Police and the Fire Marshal’s Office will assist the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms as needed during the investigation.”