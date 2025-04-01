Deborah Williams to Facilitate Creative Writing The Imaginative Storm Way Workshop at Jackson College

Deborah Williams

This in-person workshop lets writers explore creativity, develop storytelling skills, and discover their unique voice.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deborah Williams, a multi-award-winning author and public relations writer, is excited to announce that she will lead The Imaginative Storm Way creative writing workshop at Jackson College from April 22, 2025, through May 27, 2025. Based on the renowned Write What You Don’t Know method developed by Allegra Huston and James Navé, this workshop fosters creativity, spontaneity, and a deep sense of storytelling, regardless of prior writing experience.

To sign up for the workshop, visit https://training.jccmi.edu/courses/creative-writing-the-imaginative-storm-way-2025.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to bring Write What You Don’t Know to Michigan,” says Williams. “This is a wonderful opportunity for creative writers in the area to come together and explore our creative sides. It’s about embracing the unknown and discovering your voice through writing.”

Workshop Details:

- Dates: Tuesdays, April 22, 2025 – May 27, 2025

- Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

- Location: Central Campus, Bert Walker Hall (BW) Room 208, Jackson College

- Requirements: Students should bring their notebook and paper.

The Imaginative Storm Way workshop focuses on the power of self-expression, community engagement, and the joy of discovering one’s creative process. Key aspects of the workshop include:

1. Writing Prompts & Exercises: Engaging activities to spark creativity and free the imagination.

2. Self-Expression & Discovery: This section encourages participants to write without fear and embrace the unknown as part of the creative process.

3. Community Engagement: A mission to bring creative writing to local libraries, churches, and community centers, creating opportunities for writers to connect with their community.

4. Facilitator-Led Approach: Deborah Williams and a team of passionate facilitators will guide each session using a structured yet flexible curriculum tailored to each participant's needs.

The workshop's goal is to create an inclusive and welcoming space where anyone, regardless of background or writing experience, can cultivate a love for writing and storytelling. Participants are encouraged to leave behind the pressure of perfection and simply enjoy the writing process.

Hear from the participants:

“I was so engaged in the process that I thought of nothing outside of here as I wrote. It was amazing.”

“I attended a creative writing workshop just last weekend. It was supposed to be really good but I got nothing from it. This was totally different and I loved it. It was easy. I got so much from Imaginative Storm and learned so much!”

How to Register:

Current JC Students and Employees:

If you have a Jackson College student ID and email account, click “Enroll Now,” sign in, and follow the checkout prompts.

Guest Login:

If you don’t have a Jackson College student ID, click “Enroll Now,” fill out the information to create a new account, and follow the prompts to register.

For more information or to sign up for the workshop, visit: https://training.jccmi.edu/courses/creative-writing-the-imaginative-storm-way-2025.

About Deborah Williams

Deborah Williams is a public relations writer and a multi-award-winning author who is passionate about inspiring others to express themselves creatively. Focusing on helping individuals discover their unique writing voice, Williams has spent years refining her craft and sharing her insights with aspiring writers. She is committed to fostering a nurturing environment where participants can develop their writing skills and gain confidence in their storytelling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.