Turkey Hill Experience Continues Commitment to the Autism Community with Certified Autism Center™ Recertification

COLUMBIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) in 2019, Turkey Hill Experience has constantly worked to enhance its accessibility offerings to better serve autistic guests. In celebration of Autism Acceptance Month, Turkey Hill Experience recently completed the CAC recertification process, a designation awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), which includes ongoing staff training with new learnings and best practices to build understanding and ways to enhance the guest experience for autistic and sensory-sensitive guests.

Along with the CAC designation, the Turkey Hill team has continued their excitement and commitment to the accessibility program, including offering sensory bags and designated low-sensory areas to help bring a sense of calm if the environment becomes overwhelming or causes too much excitement. The bags are filled with fidget toys, noise reduction headphones, and sunglasses.

“We are committed to providing an inclusive environment for all guests, including those who may be sensory-sensitive” says Rebecca Carroll Baltozer, Asst. Manager. “It is important for us to continue our commitment to our certification, which helps ensure each and every person leaves with a smile on their face and memories that will last a lifetime. We pride ourselves on making positive connections with everyone who visits.”

IBCCES recognized that many autistic individuals and their families have limited travel and recreation options where they feel safe and welcomed. In response to this need, IBCCES created training and certification programs specifically for attractions, hotels, zoos, aquariums, and other recreational locations. With 1 in 6 people having a sensory need or sensitivity and 1 in 36 children diagnosed with autism in the United States, the demand for more trained and certified options is at an all-time high. The Turkey Hill Experience has been committed to this program, which ensures concrete steps are in place so the attraction can enhance the visitor experience and welcome new autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

“It is very gratifying that the Turkey Hill Experience commits to being an Autism Certified Center™,” says Mark Hoffman, team member. “The certification process helps team members learn about autism and how to best interact with autistic individuals and their families. In addition, we have quiet accommodations available should a guest need a break from the fun activity level at the Experience.”

“We're thrilled to see Turkey Hill’s steadfast dedication to accommodate and serve all guests’ needs including autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. With the team’s emphasis on improving accessibility, our programs offer long-lasting assistance and resources to ensure that everyone who visits Turkey Hill can have fun and make cherished memories,” shares IBCCES board chairman, Myron Pincomb.

Turkey Hill Experience is also located near two other Certified Autism Centers™ (Hershey’s Chocolate World & Reading Public Museum) in the area, making it a convenient destination for families or individuals looking to visit multiple autism certified attractions. Visit AutismTravel.com to see all the certified options.

To further enhance the visibility of their services and accessible offerings, Turkey Hill Experience is also listed on the Accessibility App directory. Through the directory, users can view their location, the accommodations the organization offers and their address, contact information and hours of operation.

The IBCCES Accessibility App is free for users to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of information and resources related to certified organizations, sensory-friendly spaces, and navigating public locations. By connecting users to locations worldwide, employment opportunities, and access to several other accessibility resources, the app helps individuals with disabilities better navigate life and get the most out of daily activities.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Turkey Hill Experience

Guests get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how Turkey Hill makes ice cream, following the step-by-step process from start to finish. They even create their own unique ice cream flavor and bring it to life with custom packaging and a commercial. Beyond ice cream, guests can dive into the world of tea, sampling Turkey Hill’s famous iced teas and lemonades. It’s a fun, interactive experience that allows guests to create, taste, and explore the world of Turkey Hill! For more information on Turkey Hill Experience, visit www.turkeyhillexperience.com or follow Turkey Hill Experience on Instagram and Facebook.

About Turkey Hill

Turkey Hill is one of the leading premium ice cream and refrigerated iced tea brands in the nation. In 2019, the Turkey Hill’s facility in Conestoga, PA made the switch to 100 percent renewable energy, drawing clean, sustainable power from nearby hydroelectric dams and two wind turbines. For more information about Turkey Hill, its products, and its environmental commitment, visit www.turkeyhill.com or follow Turkey Hill on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or the Turkey Hill Nation.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and CertifiedAutismCenter.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



