Barrington Power and New England Commercial Solar team up to create Barrington Solar

BARRINGTON, NH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of New England’s top commercial solar installers have joined forces to create one of the area’s most powerful solar system installation companies for municipalities, schools and businesses. Barrington Power and New England Commercial Solar Services (NECSS) are now Barrington Solar.

For over 20 years Barrington Power and NECSS have both been building commercial scale solar systems throughout New England and often collaborated on projects. Barrington Power and its owner Jack Bingham have been a leader in financing and Power Purchase Agreements, where Ted Vansant of New England Commercial Solar specialized in sales, design and project coordination for commercial scale projects. Both entities had become leaders in solar for municipalities, schools and businesses but now bring each other’s knowledge and expertise to provide an even more streamlined, cohesive operation.

Bringing the two companies together provides expertise in all areas of permitting, financing, design, construction, testing and commissioning as well as ongoing system maintenance. Jack is a serial tech early adopter. He began in 2007 as CEO of Seacoast Energy Alternatives, a residential retail renewable energy company. He went on to co-found Barrington Power, offering small and medium-sized organizations—industrial, municipal and residential— affordable access to renewable energy. He has over 30 years of experience in small business development and adaptation of technology in the business environment.

Ted Vansant has over 25 years of experience in the solar industry starting with managing the NH office for Solar Works and quickly moving into a commercial sales director role for all of New England. A former Board Chairman for Clean Energy New Hampshire and the President of NECSS, Ted has been instrumental in developing and managing solar electric projects for municipalities, schools and businesses. With hundreds of projects under his belt he has developed expertise in all aspects of solar design, financing, procurement, contracting, and project management.

When partnering on projects in the past NECSS and Barrington Power were able to be nimble and responsive to their clients and highly cost competitive due to their low overhead business model. As Barrington Solar they will offer the same quality and low-cost model but as a more cohesive single company.



“Jack and I work very well together,” says VanSant. “The skills that each of us brings to the business are complimentary. And while we have different areas we will concentrate on, each of us have the know-how to handle all aspects of solar installations, adding redundancy to the company. Our success over the last 5+ years ensures that the integration into this new company will be seamless and will provide the same level of quality and expertise as customers are used to from Barrington Power. “

Solar systems provide a stable electrical energy source while also saving users money, providing a non -polluting energy source and strengthening the grid. By combining the knowledge, expertise and trust earned by Barrington Power and New England Commercial Solar, Barrington Solar has the horsepower to introduce the benefits of solar energy to New England towns, schools and businesses of all sizes.

