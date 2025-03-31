Strengthening Infrastructure in the Bronx and Beyond

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $66.4 million project that replaced the bridge carrying the Bronx River Parkway over the Metro-North Railroad in the Wakefield and Woodlawn neighborhoods of the Bronx. The project replaced a 75-year-old structure with a modern, multi-girder steel structure that enhances safety and eases travel along this vital artery for commuters in the New York Metropolitan area. Repairs were also made to a nearby concrete bridge that carries the parkway over the Bronx River and to a section of the Bronx River Greenway that runs underneath the structure; and the northbound exit ramp from the Bronx River Parkway to Bronx Boulevard was extended by approximately 120 feet to reduce congestion and further enhance safety and mobility throughout the corridor.

“I’m working to strengthen infrastructure in the Bronx and beyond — connecting our communities so they can grow and thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “This bridge replacement will make commuting faster and safer along a critical corridor, and furthers our efforts to create a more resilient state for generations to come.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “From the Bronx to Buffalo, New York State continues to modernize our infrastructure to meet the challenges of the 21st Century, enhancing public safety through resilient infrastructure investments and keeping people and goods on the move. This bridge replacement project along the Bronx River Parkway will help provide a smoother, safer ride for the tens of thousands of commuters who travel this busy highway each day, allowing them to get where they need to go more efficiently.”

The project, which began in the fall of 2021, improved the stretch of the Bronx River Parkway between Nereid Avenue and East 233rd Street. The new bridge over the rail line features a concrete deck and shoulders on either side of the roadway to allow space for disabled vehicles and enhance safety. Other improvements include new bridge abutments, lighting, resurfaced pavement, retaining walls, improved drainage and new overhead signs.

Repairs were also made to the underside of the nearby concrete arch bridge over the Bronx River and the structure was rehabilitated to add new concrete safety barriers and shoulders. Additionally, improvements were made to the portion of the Bronx River Greenway that runs underneath the bridge, including upgraded handrails and signage.

To enhance traffic management, signal timings were recalibrated at the exit ramp at East 236 Street and Bronx Boulevard, and at the intersection of Carpenter Street and East 236 Street. The project also made landscape enhancements, including the planting of 23 new trees and 189 shrubs.

Representative George Latimer said, “I sat in traffic many times on the former bridge, and it was concerning that it was 75 years old. This significant infrastructure investment in the Bronx will enhance safety and ease congestion for Bronx residents and commuters. Thank you to Governor Hochul and her team for getting this project done. This is tremendous news for the thousands of commuters who use this bridge every day.”

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “The new Bronx River Parkway bridge means safer roads, better commutes, and stronger connections between Bronx neighborhoods. It’s a smart investment that puts the needs of everyday New Yorkers first. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for their commitment to our borough.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “I am very pleased that the Bridge replacement project along the Bronx River Parkway has come to a successful conclusion. This infrastructure modernization will enhance public safety and the additional work done will bring much needed improvements including better lighting, resurfacing, improved drainage, as well as better traffic management. I am also very happy that 23 new trees and 100 new shrubs have been planted. Thank you to Governor Hochul and New York State DOT for a job well done.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “This $66.4 million investment in our infrastructure represents a significant step forward for the Bronx and the entire New York Metropolitan area. The completion of the new Bronx River Parkway bridge enhances safety, alleviates congestion, and improves mobility for thousands of commuters who rely on this vital artery daily. As we continue to modernize our transportation network, we are ensuring that the Bronx remains a thriving, connected community. I thank Governor Hochul and all the partners involved in making this critical project a reality for the people of the Bronx.”

New York City Council Member Eric Dinowitz said, “The Bronx River Parkway is a critical roadway for our communities, and the replacement of the bridge over the Metro-North Railroad in Wakefield and Woodlawn is a major investment in the safety and reliability of our local infrastructure. Additionally, the improvements to traffic management and landscape improvements will help make commutes safer and more efficient, as well as beautify our neighborhoods. As someone who has consistently fought for infrastructure investments, from securing millions for street and park improvements, to advocating for safer roads and enhanced public spaces, I know how vital these projects are for the well-being of our communities. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your leadership in facilitating this important project. I'm grateful to see these much-needed improvements for my district, benefitting drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike for years to come.”

