PEI leading the way in childhood immunizations

CANADA, March 31 - When Beth MacDonald, a public health nurse in Souris, sees a child walk through the doors of the office, she already knows their name.

She’s likely met their parents—perhaps at a home visit when they were newborns, or at their 18-month checkup.

That familiarity, that trust, is at the heart of what makes Prince Edward Island a leader in childhood immunization rates.

PEI is one of the few places in Canada where a single provider—the Public Health Nursing program—delivers all childhood vaccines. That means parents don’t have to juggle multiple appointments or providers. Instead, they receive consistent, compassionate care from the same team of nurses throughout their child’s early years.

“That continuity makes all the difference,” Beth says. “We see these families from the very beginning, and we’re here for them as their children grow.”

“We are the envy of the country,” says Colleen Dunn, nurse manager in Charlottetown. “Because we are one provider, we have continuity of care. Parents know who we are, and they trust us to help them make the best decisions for their children.”

In fact, no matter where your child is at in their vaccination schedule, the public health nurses are there to give guidance and support. “We’re not just here for one appointment. We’re here for the long run,” Colleen explains.

For parents, keeping their children up to date on vaccinations is designed to be as seamless as possible. When a baby is born, the public health nursing team reaches out, offering home visits to provide guidance, support, and immunization information. From there, families receive appointment cards in advance, ensuring they never have to worry about remembering when the next shot is due.

“We take the guesswork out of it,” says Sherri Collings-MacPhee, a public health nurse in Charlottetown. “And if a parent has questions, they can just call and speak to a nurse. That’s unique.”

Newcomer families often express deep gratitude for this level of care. In some countries, accessing vaccines can be complicated, expensive, or simply unavailable.

“For them, this isn’t just a distant idea,” Sherri explains. “They have seen the effects of polio and measles firsthand. When they find out that immunizations here are free and fully covered, it’s life changing.”

It truly is remarkable to see the difference immunizations can make on a population and the eradication of illnesses. Canada’s last major polio outbreak in 1959, for example, paralyzed 1,300 people and claimed 118 lives. However, thanks to successful vaccination programs, polio has since been eliminated as a childhood disease across the country.

Following provincial programming under the direction of the CPHO, who is informed by national advisory bodies such as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), PEI’s public health nurses are committed to working hard to keep Island residents protected. Their role, however, involves much more than administering vaccines—they support parents through every stage of their child’s early development.

From newborns to four-year-olds, children receive comprehensive screenings at every visit, assessing vision, hearing, growth, and developmental milestones. If concerns arise, nurses connect families with resources to help ensure their children are on track and ready for school. This holistic approach to health care strengthens not just individual families, but the entire community.

The focus on prevention creates a ripple effect. By protecting the next generation from preventable diseases, PEI is building a healthier future for everyone.

“Vaccines are our first line of defense,” Colleen says. “We need to focus on prevention, not reaction.”

One moment that stands out to Sherri is when a young girl bravely rolled up her sleeve for a shot, inspired by her grandmother’s story. The girl said, “My grandma had polio, and I don’t want that to happen to me.” She truly understood the importance of the vaccination.

That’s the power of PEI’s approach. It’s not just about the numbers—it’s about the relationships built, the trust earned, and the children who will grow up healthier because of it.

Public health nurses are always just a call away, ready to provide guidance, support, and ensure the health and safety of PEI’s youngest residents.

For anyone looking to learn more or check if they or their child is up to date on vaccinations, visit the PEI government’s Public Health Nursing page or call your local public health nursing office.