Re: Tyson Rd, Reading
The Tyson RD in Reading has been cleared and is reopened.
Tyson Rd, Reading is closed due to trees down in multiple places. Both lanes impassable.
This incident is expected to last until tomorrow morning, 3/31. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
