Re: Tyson Rd, Reading

Tyson Rd, Reading is closed due to trees down in multiple places. Both lanes impassable.

This incident is expected to last until tomorrow morning, 3/31. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.








