Re: Tyson Rd, Reading

The Tyson RD in Reading has been cleared and is reopened.  

From: Cutler, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Sunday, March 30, 2025 10:44 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Tyson Rd, Reading

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Tyson Rd, Reading is closed due to trees down in multiple places. Both lanes impassable. 

 

This incident is expected to last until tomorrow morning, 3/31.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  



Thank you,


Katelyn J Cutler

Emergency Communications Dispatcher


Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

