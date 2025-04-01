Soft2Bet reflects on eight years of leadership and philanthropy in new film featuring CEO Uri Poliavich

The new film highlights Uri Poliavich, the founder and CEO of Soft2Bet, and his team’s commitment to philanthropy, social impact and disruptive technologies

I remember the feeling of hunger the most, not just hunger as a kid, but hunger to change your life.” — Uri Poliavich, Founder and CEO of Soft2Bet

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Soft2Bet , a leading force in iGaming, released an exclusive film spotlighting the inspiring eight-year journey of its founder and CEO, Uri Poliavich, alongside his team of industry pioneers. The film offers a compelling look at their vision and the innovative path shaping the company’s future, uncovering how Poliavich drives business success while championing education and philanthropic community initiatives.This exclusive glimpse into Poliavich’s story underscores his philosophy that “charity drives business,” demonstrating how purpose, ambition, and innovation can transcend corporate success to create a meaningful impact on communities globally.Uri Poliavich, Founder and CEO of Soft2Bet, remarked: “I remember the feeling of hunger the most, not just hunger as a kid, but hunger to change your life.”More than eight years ago, Soft2Bet launched in a small office, starting a journey that evolved into an international company with a state-of-the-art Maltese headquarters. What began as a B2C brand built on third-party solutions quickly transformed into a global B2C and B2B business, developing its own technology. Today, Soft2Bet holds leading positions in key markets, operates top-tier brands, and boasts more than 16 licenses.This journey reflects the company’s DNA of innovation, platform development, and motivational engineering. These principles have shaped the creation of its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), a gamification solution redefining entertainment in the gambling industry.Hungry for Change, Built to LeadReflecting on his origins, Poliavich discusses how his upbringing in Soviet Ukraine instilled a hunger to improve his trajectory, not only for his family but for the iGaming industry. His drive to create a meaningful impact has shaped Soft2Bet’s mission of integrating innovation with purpose and improving how end users experience gaming. His vision continues to develop talent and set new benchmarks across the company.Uri Poliavich, Founder and CEO of Soft2Bet, stated: “In the last couple of years, we've been incredibly successful, bringing the innovative solutions our customers are looking for. We will continue to follow technological trends such as AI, content preference, and algorithms. By doing this, we will not only improve our market share as an operator but also acquire new customers.”This dedication to constant improvement powered the creation of MEGA and enabled operators to enhance engagement, customer retention, and user experience through data-driven insights and quality gaming content. Today, Soft2Bet’s leading turnkey solutions operate across the most active markets, pioneering offerings to revolutionize the iGaming space and bridge diverse industries.Driving Business Through Purposeful GivingPoliavich demonstrates how passion and an open mindset can transform the reach of entrepreneurship into philanthropic efforts. In 2020, Poliavich founded The Yael Foundation, an organization inspired by his wife that would soon fuel his business endeavours.The foundation, which focuses on boosting access to education in Jewish communities, supports more than 85 educational projects, kindergartens, Sunday schools, and special education initiatives across 37 countries. Since launching, the foundation has impacted more than 13,500 children worldwide exemplifying Poliavich and the company’s commitment to creating meaningful change.Soft2Bet expands its vision with Soft2Bet Invest, a $50M innovation fund supporting entrepreneurs in iGaming and casual gaming. The fund targets growth-stage and mature companies using advanced technologies, including casual gaming concepts, AI, traffic differentiators, and user experience innovations. These initiatives demonstrate the company’s commitment to advancing gaming innovation and social responsibility.About Soft2BetSoft2Bet is a leading iGaming turnkey solutions provider that delivers high-quality products and services for online gambling operators. The company is known for its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), proven to enhance retention and engagement. Soft2Bet has deployed numerous successful iGaming brands and holds more than 16 global licenses.About the “Yael Foundation”YAEL FOUNDATION was created in 2020 by Jewish philanthropists Yael and Uri Poliavich, relying on their vision of the global Jewish community as one family bound by shared values and a commitment to mutual support.

