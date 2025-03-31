NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: March 31, 2025

Six 7th-12th grade teachers named state-level finalists for 2024-25 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

JACKSON, Miss. – Six 7th-12th grade Mississippi teachers have been named 2024-25 state-level finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The PAEMST program is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of mathematics, science, technology, engineering and computer science education.

Two of these teachers will be selected for the PAEMST award. National honorees receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, recognition at a White House ceremony, and the opportunity to provide input on policies to improve science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science education.

The three mathematics finalists are:

Alison Alexander of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science who has taught for nine years.

Personal philosophy on teaching: “I believe in fostering a student-centered, engaging learning environment that encourages critical thinking, perseverance, and a deep understanding for mathematics.”

Personal philosophy on teaching: “I believe all students can advance mathematically, and I won’t stop doing everything possible until they believe it too.”

Personal philosophy on teaching: “As a math educator, I strive to love students where they are in order to empower them to reach their full potential through problem solving, collaboration, and perseverance.”

The three science finalists are:

Angela Lee of Bayou View Middle School in the Gulfport School District who has taught for 16 years.

Personal philosophy on teaching: “I believe through exploration, students can achieve meaningful learning and personal growth.”

Personal philosophy on teaching: “I believe students learn best in a safe and happy environment where they are supported while they investigate the wonderful world around them.”

Personal philosophy on teaching: “I believe in fostering a learning environment in which students are encouraged to get actively involved in what they are learning and use their experiences to develop an understanding of the world around them and their own lives.”

Congress established the PAEMST Awards in 1983. The award recognizes teachers with deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas. Awardees reflect the expertise and dedication of the nation’s teaching corps, and they demonstrate the positive impact of excellent teachers on student achievement. The National Science Foundation administers PAEMST on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Each year PAEMST alternates between recognizing K-6 and 7-12 grade teachers. The 2025-26 PAEMST cycle will award the nation’s top teachers who teach science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and computer science in grades K-6.

