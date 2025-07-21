MEDIA ALERT

For Immediate Release: July 21, 2025

MDE responds to Office of the State Auditor Education Enhancement Fund (EEF) procurement card program report

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) previously provided information to the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor (OSA) in response to the OSA’s questions about the EEF procurement card program. MDE is sharing key facts it provided to OSA that were omitted from the report OSA released today, Review of Mississippi’s Procurement Card Program for K-12 Teachers.

Key facts provided to OSA:

MDE typically issues EEF funds to Mississippi teachers in July once funds have been appropriated.

FY 2025 and FY 2026 are exceptions; the state changed vendors and new cards were issued.

To allow sufficient time for eligibility verification and shipping, all cards will be activated on August 1, 2025.

Beginning in FY 2027, since teachers will already have their cards, activation may occur any time after July 1.

Cards are designed for reuse, allowing districts to request activation as early as July 1 each year.

It is always MDE’s intention to provide teachers with all available resources as expeditiously as possible.

Media Contact:

Jean Cook, APR

Chief of Communication

601-359-3515

jcook@mdek12.org

Shanderia Minor

Public Information Officer

601-359-3515

sminor@mdek12.org