NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: June 19, 2025

U.S. History state assessment will not be a graduation requirement starting in 2025-26

JACKSON, Miss. – Today, the State Board of Education (SBE) voted to eliminate the administration and graduation requirement of the U.S. History statewide assessment beginning in the 2025-26 school year. All students will still be required to take and pass the high school U.S. History course to qualify for graduation.

State assessments in Algebra I, Biology and English Language Arts will continue to be administered and remain a graduation requirement. The U.S. History assessment was the only one not required by state nor federal law. The SBE’s actions included updating Board policies and accountability standards to reflect the elimination of the assessment.

“Though the U.S. History statewide assessment will be eliminated starting next school year, it’s important to emphasize that students will still learn U.S. History and will be required to successfully complete the course to graduate,” said Dr. Lance Evans, state superintendent of education. “Having fewer state tests required to graduate should be less taxing on educators, students and families alike.”

The Commission on School Accreditation voted to propose eliminating the U.S. History assessment in April. The SBE voted to accept the proposal for public comment during its regular monthly meeting in April. The proposal cleared the Administrative Procedures Act process with public comments . The public comment period was open from April 17, 2025, through 5 p.m. May 19, 2025.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news .

###

Media Contact:

Jean Cook, APR

Chief of Communication

601-359-3515

jcook@mdek12.org

Shanderia Minor

Public Information Officer

601-359-3515

sminor@mdek12.org