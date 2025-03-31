Stickley introduces Hudson Valley, a collection embracing a new Americana

Hudson Valley Bedroom Hudson Valley Dining Room Hudson Valley Living Room

Hudson Valley looks at traditional Americana and its inspiring artisans through a contemporary lens, updating a familiar style with variations that make it new.

It was incredibly moving to reflect on the makers of the past and how the act of creating was so central to their lives.” — Director of Design Marissa Brown

MANLIUS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- L. & J.G. Stickley is excited to unveil Hudson Valley , an inviting new lifestyle collection named in honor of the beautiful historic region of Upstate New York that was a cradle of American craft. Hudson Valley looks at traditional Americana and its inspiring artisans through a contemporary lens, updating that warm, familiar style with variations that make it new. And in doing so, it offers countless opportunities for both nostalgia and fresh self-expression.Modernizing a foundational American style takes a variety of forms in Hudson Valley. The collection is made from American black walnut in place of the customary cherry. Where a mid-tone brown finish might be more traditional, instead we see a deep Dark Roast finish, which is then paired with light elements of Natural Maple to create a crisp, playful contrast of tones.On select pieces, marquetry inspired by American quilt patterns is crafted from walnut, maple, and black-dyed veneers, artfully tying together the collection’s palette. Details like hand-turned spindles, shaped cap rails, and plentiful drawers nod to Americana and Shaker influences while subtly straying from the expected. Versatile tables and cases adapt effortlessly to any room, as do upholstered pieces that translate traditional forms with a modern scale and tailoring.In designing Hudson Valley, the Stickley team considered the creativity of both historic artisans and contemporary ones. “It was incredibly moving to reflect on the makers of the past and how the act of creating was so central to their lives,” said Stickley Director of Design Marissa Brown. “At the same time, we see so many makers today returning from the cities to rural communities, where they’ve integrated rural traditions with their urban sensibility. That mingling of influences inspired us as we looked for ways to renew Americana style.”Hudson Valley offers 25 pieces for the whole home—14 for the living room, four for the dining room, and seven for the bedroom. A 54-inch Round Dining Table expands with two 16-inch leaves to 86 inches, and the Spindle Bed is available in queen, king, and California king sizes. Upholstery includes a beautifully tailored 86-inch sofa, a wood-frame accent chair in black walnut, a 40.5-inch high wing chair with a swivel-base option, and a 54-inch settee available in either black walnut or maple.The Hudson Valley Collection is available nationwide. Visit the Stickley.com store locator to find an authorized dealer. In select areas of the country, it can be purchased online at ShopStickley.com L. & J.G. Stickley, Inc. is a genuine American icon that has set the standard for furniture craft for more than 120 years. Through enduring tradition, superior craftsmanship, and an unshakeable philosophy of excellence, Stickley continues to produce America’s finest hardwood furniture and upholstery, all while responding to the needs and trends of today’s homes with updated styles and modern collections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.