Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Person Who Had Workplace Exposure to Asbestos in a State Outside of Florida and Now Has Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer to Call the Gori Law Firm-Expect Better Compensation

"If your husband or dad has mesothelioma or lung cancer and their asbestos exposure took place outside of Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation.” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of an individual who has just discovered they have mesothelioma or lung cancer to please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 especially if the person had asbestos exposure in a state outside of Florida. The Gori Law Firm has an office in Orlando, as well as offices coast to coast and they specialize in assisting people who have developed mesothelioma and lung cancer. The person might have been exposed to asbestos in the navy, at a factory, power plant, chemical plant, as a skilled trades worker or construction worker.

The group says, "The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's leading law firms that assists people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer, they have won billions of dollars for their clients, and they have represented every type of worker who had asbestos exposure at work and has developed mesothelioma and or lung cancer. We want to emphasize you do not want to hire a local car accident law firm in Florida if you were exposed to asbestos in a state outside of Florida and you now have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. We have endorsed the Gori Law Firm to assist people who have mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida and nationwide because they get top results for their clients.

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

