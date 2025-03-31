C&G Regulatory Solutions Unveils Two New CPD Webinars with MBL Seminars

Two live online CPD courses led by Dr Alexander Culley will explore market-based money laundering and the role of AI in financial crime compliance.

From money laundering typologies to AI governance, these sessions tackle two of the most pressing challenges in financial crime compliance.” — Dr Alexander Culley

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C&G Regulatory Solutions is pleased to announce that our Managing Director, Dr Alexander Culley, will be presenting two timely, CPD-accredited live online courses in partnership with MBL Seminars. These sessions are designed for professionals working in compliance, risk, surveillance, and financial crime across capital markets and broader financial services.________________________________________Money Laundering Through the Markets – Navigating FCA’s Review and Compliance StandardsMonday 14 July 20259:30 AM – 11:30 AM (UK time)Live OnlineThis practical course is based on the FCA’s January 2025 multi-firm review into money laundering through the markets (MLTM). Dr Culley will examine how typologies such as circular trading, mirror trades, and third-party payments are used to conceal criminal proceeds — and what regulated firms can do to strengthen their defences.________________________________________AI & Machine Learning in Financial Crime Compliance for Financial Services FirmsWednesday 30 July 20259:30 AM – 11:30 AM (UK time)Live OnlineThis forward-thinking session explores how AI and machine learning are being adopted in the fight against financial crime. Topics include practical applications in transaction monitoring and fraud detection, regulatory expectations under the FCA’s Consumer Duty and operational resilience rules, and key risks around testing, bias and model governance.________________________________________Both courses are ideal for professionals at investment firms, brokerages, trading venues, fintechs, and other regulated businesses seeking to stay ahead of the curve on financial crime and regulatory change.Register here for Money Laundering Through the Markets: https://www.mblseminars.com/courses-by-id/21096 Register here for AI & Machine Learning in Financial Crime Compliance: https://www.mblseminars.com/courses-by-id/21097 Visit our website to discover our services: https://cgregulatorysolutions.com

