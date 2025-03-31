C&G Regulatory Solutions Unveils Two New CPD Webinars with MBL Seminars
Two live online CPD courses led by Dr Alexander Culley will explore market-based money laundering and the role of AI in financial crime compliance.
Money Laundering Through the Markets – Navigating FCA’s Review and Compliance Standards
Monday 14 July 2025
9:30 AM – 11:30 AM (UK time)
Live Online
This practical course is based on the FCA’s January 2025 multi-firm review into money laundering through the markets (MLTM). Dr Culley will examine how typologies such as circular trading, mirror trades, and third-party payments are used to conceal criminal proceeds — and what regulated firms can do to strengthen their defences.
AI & Machine Learning in Financial Crime Compliance for Financial Services Firms
Wednesday 30 July 2025
9:30 AM – 11:30 AM (UK time)
Live Online
This forward-thinking session explores how AI and machine learning are being adopted in the fight against financial crime. Topics include practical applications in transaction monitoring and fraud detection, regulatory expectations under the FCA’s Consumer Duty and operational resilience rules, and key risks around testing, bias and model governance.
Both courses are ideal for professionals at investment firms, brokerages, trading venues, fintechs, and other regulated businesses seeking to stay ahead of the curve on financial crime and regulatory change.
