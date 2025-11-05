Forbes Recognizes Impact of Rock The Street, Wall Street’s Founder Maura Cunningham

RTSWS Founder Maura Cunningham honored at Forbes 50 Over 50 Event Rock The Street, Wall Street Founder Maura Cunningham RTSWS Founder Maura Cunningham with students

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street announces its Founder and Executive Chair, Maura Cunningham, has been named to the 2025 Forbes 50 Over 50: Impact list . The annual Forbes article recognizes women who make fearless pivots in their careers, demonstrate impact at scale and improve the lives of others. Forbes honored Maura, and other distinguished leaders on the list, at a celebratory event in New York City on November 4, 2025.Founded in 2012 by Ms. Cunningham, Rock The Street, Wall Street empowers high school and university students, especially young women, by bringing the M in STEM to life through a focus on financial and investment mathematics.“I am deeply humbled and honored by this recognition, but it belongs to the entire organization – our team members, board members, and passionate volunteers,” said Maura Cunningham. “I started Rock The Street, Wall Street with a desire to change the narrative in finance: I was often the only woman in the room; and I wanted to inspire more young women to consider math careers. We’ve now reached more than 8,500 young women across three countries, igniting interest in finance and investment at a critical stage.”The impact of Rock The Street, Wall Street continues to grow reaching more than 30 cities across the US, Canada, and the UK. Since launching the Career Center for college-age students and alumni in 2023, the organization has built a powerful network across more than 100 universities. Rock The Street, Wall Street alumni pursue finance and related computations degrees at 5x the rate of the average US female university student.“Our students look to Maura as a role model, and we celebrate her impact along with this well-deserved recognition,” said Ashley Leftwich, CEO of Rock The Street, Wall Street. “We’re proud to build on the strong foundation that Maura established. Together with our industry volunteers, we continue to educate, prepare, and advance talented students as they gain access to the financial industry, navigate internships, and launch their careers.”Ms. Cunningham enjoyed a robust career on Wall Street for more than 25 years with Merrill Lynch, Lincoln Financial Group and Capital Group. This included her professional rise on the trading floor and responsibility in Capital Markets, Real Estate Syndication, Mortgage Backed Securities and financial and wealth management. She then created a way to harness the power of understanding math, investing, and finance to reach the next generations of girls which in turn increases their proactive training and career selection to include investment, financial and technology roles.Earlier this year, the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives issued a joint resolution recognizing the impact of Maura Cunningham and Rock The Street, Wall Street.To donate to or get involved in Rock The Street, Wall Street, visit: rockthestreetwallstreet.com/get-involved About Rock The Street, Wall StreetRock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) is a nonprofit that brings the M in STEM to life for high school and university students through financial and investment mathematics. By providing industry access, mentorship, and career guidance in a supportive environment, RTSWS equips young women with skills and confidence to pursue studies and careers in finance..Founded by Maura Cunningham in 2012, RTSWS now operates in more than 60 schools across 30 cities in the US, Canada, and the UK. The organization delivers project-based programming, professional mentoring, and early-career preparation through its Career Center, serving the next generation of financial leaders.

