Epic Innovations – How Kelly Eder's Commitment to Quality is Shaking up the Status Quo

Kelly Eder, shaking up a male-dominated industry Epic Solar Control - Certified Security Window Film Expert

Celebrating Women’s History Month with an Epic Woman Leader-- Kelly Eder Leads Epic Security & Architectural Window Films Company to New Heights.

We never wanted to be just another window film installer. We set out to redefine what customers should expect. Fast doesn't mean inferior—not if you innovate thoughtfully.” — Kelly Eder, President and Owner, Epic Solar Control

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changing the Rules in a Male-Dominated Industry:

When you picture the window film industry, chances are you don’t envision someone like Kelly Eder at the helm. It's typically a construction-centric, male-dominated space, not often associated with women, especially not one with a title of Doctor and a Harley-Davidson parked in the driveway. But then again, Kelly and her company, Epic Solar Control, have never been about fitting neatly into anyone’s boxes.

Kelly’s journey into the window film industry began five years ago when she joined her husband, Chris Eder, an established pioneer in security window film. Together, they built Epic Solar Control into a trusted name known throughout Texas and beyond. Now leading the company's operational and strategic direction, Kelly has introduced a fresh approach that’s turning heads—and raising industry standards.

Leveraging HR Strategies to Drive Quality and Innovation:

If you ask Kelly the secret to Epic’s consistent growth and unmatched quality, she'll surprise you. It isn’t just the technology or the top-tier materials (though they have plenty of both). Instead, it begins with her unconventional hiring approach, prioritizing an employee’s potential over specific skill sets.

"I’m not looking for installers who’ve been in the business for years,” Kelly explains. “I want people who genuinely want to work, who have integrity, and who care about getting things right. For prospective employees with the right heart and mindset, Epic offers an opportunity that may have been denied elsewhere.”

Kelly’s instincts have paid off. Employees at Epic Solar Control often say they feel like part of a family. They stay loyal, take pride in their work, and constantly strive to exceed expectations. This environment enables Epic’s proprietary training program, affectionately dubbed "The Epic Way," to consistently deliver superior quality and innovation.

Epic’s Commitment to Quality and Precision:

From day one, Epic Solar Control has championed uncompromising quality. Kelly entered the window film industry during heightened concerns about school violence and increased demand for security film solutions to help protect school staff and students. As other installers began cutting corners and substituting inferior products and quicker installation techniques to meet the demand, Kelly maintained a steadfast commitment to quality for school security window film and commercial window tinting.

From Kelly’s perspective, compromising quality and taking shortcuts wasn’t just poor business – it left schools vulnerable, which was unacceptable. Kelly’s professional background as an anesthesiologist, a role demanding meticulous attention to detail and zero tolerance for errors, further reinforced this stance. “Quality isn’t negotiable,” Kelly says emphatically. “We owe it to our customers and our community. People are counting on us to do our job right because their safety and comfort depend on it.”

This disciplined approach guides every process at Epic, from rigorous quality control to meticulous inventory management and project scheduling. Kelly’s precision permeates throughout the company, reinforcing Epic’s position as a market leader known for reliability and excellence.

Innovation at Scale:

Recent years have seen unprecedented demand for Epic’s services, particularly as heightened awareness of security and energy efficiency has increased. To meet the expanding market needs, Kelly and Chris knew they had to get faster and more efficient, without sacrificing their high standards of quality and customer service.

Building on Epic’s longstanding culture of innovation, Kelly and Chris invested in advanced technology and cutting-edge equipment while re-engineering processes to boost efficiency. While other window film companies were cutting corners and lowering skill sets to meet demand, Epic innovated its way into a new category of technology-driven market leader, creating new business based on holding true to its reputation for doing things the right way and keeping its promises. "We never wanted to be just another window film installer," Kelly says. "We set out to redefine what customers should expect. Fast doesn't mean inferior—not if you innovate thoughtfully."

Riding Boldly: Personal Passions and Professional Courage

It wouldn’t be a complete picture of Kelly without a nod to her Harley-Davidson. An avid fan of the open road and a highly skilled rider, Kelly’s love of motorcycles mirrors her business philosophy: bold, fearless, and driven.

"You don't change an industry by playing it safe," Kelly laughs. "Sometimes, you’ve got to ride straight into the wind." Kelly’s adventurous spirit is clearly reflected in Epic’s approach. Where many competitors stick to outdated methods and prioritize quick profits, Epic takes calculated risks, continually innovating and consistently raising the bar.

Epic’s Vision Forward: Kelly’s Ongoing Commitment to Excellence

Looking ahead, Kelly remains ambitious for Epic’s growth. She continues to invest heavily in team development, technology, and expanding market reach in commercial sectors, not just for security solutions but in comprehensive architectural window film and graphic solutions. Whether it is helping businesses lower their energy bills, protecting people and building interiors from harmful UV rays, or fortifying security for schools and retail stores, Kelly is always pushing forward. "Epic is here to change expectations," she declares confidently. "We’re going to keep redefining quality, innovating, and doing it with people who share our vision."

Redefining an Industry, One Innovation at a Time:

As Women's History Month encourages us to celebrate exceptional women, Kelly Eder is an inspiring figure, reshaping industry standards through innovation, integrity, and quality. Under Kelly’s leadership, Epic Solar Control isn’t just succeeding—it’s thriving, growing, and setting an entirely new standard for what customers can expect.

Footnote: This article expresses the sentiments of Epic employees, partners, and customers, and is our way of saying thank you for being you, Kelly. Ride and shine girl!

About Epic Security & Architectural Window Films

Epic is an award-winning, national 3M™ Prestige Dealer, providing security window film, architectural window film, decorative and privacy glass, branded environment solutions, and certified installations for commercial, retail, school, and residential clients. Not just any window tinting company, Epic is a recognized industry leader and certified safety and security window film expert, as well as a trusted service provider the Presidential White House of the United States. For more information, please visit www.epicsolarcontrol.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.