The CJ Group Welcomes Becky Shull, CPA, as Firm Administrator

Becky Shull, CPA, named Firm Administrator at The CJ Group, a top public accounting firm in DFW The CJ Group is a trusted CPA firm of CPAs and advisors providing best-in-class Advisory, Audit, Tax and Outsourced Accounting services.

The CJ Group strengthens its growth strategy by continually attracting top talent to drive superior insights and exceptional client services.

Becky’s talent for building lasting relationships and driving continuous improvement is invaluable as we continue to deliver unparalleled service to our clients.” — Mike Rizkal, Partner at The CJ Group

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CJ Group is delighted to announce the addition of Becky Shull, CPA, as our new Firm Administrator. With over 11 years of experience in the accounting and business advisory industry, Becky brings exceptional leadership and operational expertise to our team, aligning seamlessly with The CJ Group’s culture of innovation, excellence, and personalized client service.

Becky’s career has been distinguished by her dedication to helping businesses, nonprofits, construction firms, real estate professionals, and employee benefit plan sponsors achieve their financial and operational goals.

Her background includes extensive experience in audit, compilation, and review services and consulting for closely held organizations. Her specialized knowledge of employee benefit plan audits and ability to navigate complex financial landscapes have established her as a trusted advisor.

In her new role, Becky will oversee the day-to-day administration and operations of The CJ Group, ensuring the firm continues to deliver exceptional service while fostering growth and innovation.

She is committed to optimizing internal processes, supporting team members, and streamlining workflows to enhance operational efficiency and help the firm meet its strategic objectives.

“Becky’s client-centric approach, strong leadership skills, and passion for fostering collaboration make her a perfect fit for CJ’s culture of exceptional talent and tailored solutions that fuel client success,” said Mike Rizkal, Partner at The CJ Group.

Originally from Wisconsin, Becky recently relocated to Texas with her husband and child. She is excited to bring her expertise to The CJ Group and embark on this new chapter alongside her family.

Please join us in welcoming Becky Shull to The CJ Group family. We look forward to her many contributions as we continue to support our client’s success and achieve our firm’s goals.

About The CJ Group

The CJ Group is an accounting and advisory firm specializing in tax, audit, advisory, and outsourced accounting services that help clients achieve optimized financial outcomes. The CJ Group also provides specialist niche services in benefit plan audits. Known for our Right Fit | Exceptional Talent | Tailored Approach, we combine deep expertise and diverse perspectives to fuel growth and deliver innovative, client-centric solutions. The firm services small to middle-market companies in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, metals, professional services, healthcare, auto dealerships, real estate, hospitality, technology, labor unions, and HUD-Assisted Housing.

For more information, visit www.TheCJGroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.