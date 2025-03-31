Pedestrian safety on Western Cape roads a growing concern

Over the past three weeks, 33 pedestrians have lost their lives in road traffic incidents across the Western Cape, making up a significant portion of the 60 fatalities recorded during this period. The Western Cape Government is deeply concerned about pedestrian safety, as they remain among the most vulnerable road users. These statistics paint a stark picture of the dangers on our roads and underscore the critical need for heightened pedestrian safety awareness.

“It is concerning that almost 55 percent of fatalities on our roads involve pedestrians, with several more hospitalised. These incidents not only cause immense grief and suffering, but also bring economic challenges to the affected families and loved ones. Our traffic law enforcement officers will continue to help prevent pedestrian incidents by enforcing traffic laws and responding to pedestrian incidents. Upholding traffic regulations, including speed limits, signals, and road signs, can enhance overall road safety. We all have a part to play in keeping our roads safe and achieving the target of halving deaths and serious injuries on our roads,” said Muneera Allie, Head of Communication, Western Cape Mobility Department.

Factors such as alcohol consumption, jaywalking and speeding contribute significantly to the high incidence of fatalities. Compliance with traffic laws by both drivers and pedestrians is crucial for enhancing pedestrian safety.

While walking is an excellent way to exercise, travel, get to work or enjoy the outdoors, it is essential to avoid risky behaviours like crossing streets outside of designated crossings, pedestrian bridges or dangerous highways. Such actions can lead to severe accidents, injuries, and even fatalities.

Speeding can have a significant impact on pedestrian safety. Any speed above 30km/h increases the risk of a pedestrian sustaining serious or fatal injuries if hit by a vehicle. The risk of a crash increases with the speed of the vehicle since it takes longer to stop. The driver also has less time to react to avoid a collision, or could lose control of the vehicle completely. Drivers should be vigilant and slow-down in areas of high pedestrian activity, particularly around schools and shopping centres.

Safety tips for pedestrians:

• Be visible – wear bright or reflective clothing, especially at night or in low-light conditions.

• Use designated crossings – always cross at pedestrian crossings, traffic lights, or pedestrian bridges, where available.

• Stay alert – avoid distractions such as using your phone or wearing headphones while walking near traffic.

• Look both ways – always check for oncoming vehicles before stepping onto the road, even at marked crossings.

• Follow traffic signals – wait for the green pedestrian light before crossing and ensure vehicles have stopped.

• Walk facing traffic – if there is no pavement or dedicated pedestrian area, always walk facing oncoming traffic.

Safety tips for drivers:

• Reduce speed in pedestrian areas – slow down in high-foot-traffic zones such as schools, residential areas, and at crossings.

• Be extra cautious at night – pedestrians can be harder to see in low-light conditions.

• Yield to pedestrians – always stop for pedestrians at crossings and intersections.

• Avoid distractions – put away mobile devices and stay focused on the road.

• Check blind spots – be aware of pedestrians when making turns, reversing, or pulling out of driveways.

• Never overtake at pedestrian crossings – if another vehicle has stopped for a pedestrian, do not overtake; someone may be crossing.

"Our children, the elderly, and pedestrians are among the most vulnerable on our roads. Ensuring their safety is a shared responsibility that requires vigilance from both drivers and pedestrians. I urge all road users to be extra cautious, obey traffic laws, and look out for one another. Together, we can prevent these tragic losses and make the Western Cape’s roads safer for everyone" added Allie.

