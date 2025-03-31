iRAYPLE Drives Innovation in Industrial Intelligence at LogiMAT 2025

iRAYPLE at LogiMAT 2025

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From March 11th to 13th, 2025, iRAYPLE showcased its cutting-edge machine vision and autonomous mobile robot solutions at LogiMAT, one of Europe's largest and most influential logistics exhibitions.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬The 𝐂𝟎𝟎𝟔 is a latent AMR with a rated load capacity of 60kg, designed for faster and narrow aisles, offering exceptional handling capabilities, making it an ideal choice for industries with high demands for precise handling and throughput, such as 3C warehousing & material handling.The 𝐂𝟏𝟓𝟎𝐂 is a latent AMR with a small size yet capable of a large load of 1.5T, it has a wide range of applications, capable of transporting heavy shelves and seamlessly integrating into complex warehousing systems.The 𝐅𝐏𝟏𝟓𝟎 is iRAYPLE's latest counterbalance Forklift AMR with a rated load capacity of 1500kg, designed for high-load and high-frequency operations, particularly suited for manufacturing and heavy industry. Its laser-based vision system provides 360⁰ safety detection, identifying obstacles as small as 5cm, ensuring safety and stability in complex industrial environments.𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐑𝟑𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 stands as an introductory-level code reader, distinguished by its ingeniously compact design, which can effortless embedded in miniaturized or existing automated machine equipments, ensuring a space-efficient installation, ideal for simple code reading applications in small field-of-view (FOV) scenarios.𝐑𝟒𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 is equipped with embedded AI Enable Algorithms, which achieves high decoding rates and can be widely used in various code reading scenarios, even in complex situations.Its highly integrated design for complex code reading tasks makes it ideal for medium-to-small FOV applications.𝐑𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 features high-performance, high-resolution vision system designed for complex and high-speed code reading applications. Supports deep learning, adapting to small, medium, and large FOV requirements.𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐥𝐤 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠The iRAYPLE 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥 is an advanced, vision-based solution designed for seamless inbound and outbound warehousing operations. Powered by deep learning and intelligent label detection algorithms, it enables efficient and accurate data management, facilitates unmanned warehouse planning, reduces labor costs, and accelerates factory automation.𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞At LogiMAT 2025, iRAYPLE showcased its cutting-edge machine vision and AMR solutions, setting new benchmarks in intelligent warehousing. iRAYPLE remains committed to driving technological advancements and explore potential new partnerships. By continuously enhancing the flexibility and adaptability of warehousing operations, we aim to maximize efficiency and cost-effectiveness for our customers.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄 iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

