Biomed Industries CEO to Chair NeuroSciences 2025 and Present Breakthrough Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and Obesity

Biomed Industries, Inc. CEO to Chair NeuroSciences 2025 and Present Groundbreaking Research on Alzheimer’s, Obesity, and Rett Syndrome

Biomed pioneers groundbreaking research that uncovers critical connections in neurodegenerative diseases and metabolic disorders driving innovative treatments that bring hope to millions worldwide.” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc. (Biomed) announced today that its CEO, Dr. Lloyd Tran will serve as the Conference Chair at the Global Summit on Neuroscience and Neurological Disorders (NeuroSciences 2025) taking place on April 7 – 8 in Valencia, Spain.As a recognized leader in neuropharmaceutical research, Dr. Tran will also deliver three keynote presentations showcasing Biomed’s latest advancements in neuroscience:1. Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Obesity: Clinical Trials of NA-831 for AD and NA-931 for Obesity2. Phase 2 Clinical Trials of NA-831 and NA-901 for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Major Depressive Disorder: Supporting the Neurogenesis Hypothesis3. Associations Between Alzheimer’s Disease and Rett Syndrome: Clinical Trials of NA-831 for AD and NA-921 for the Treatment of Rett Syndrome The Neuroscience 2025 Summit will bring together leading neuroscientists, clinicians, and industry experts to present and share innovative solutions to address challenging treatment problems. The Conference aims to provide a forum to stimulate ideas and establish collaborations that can contribute to progress in these critical fields.“I am honored to serve as the chairman of this important conference” said Dr. Tran. He continued, “Bringing together leading neuroscience researchers from around the world provides a rare opportunity for information exchange and exploration. Biomed has pioneered research in the areas of Alzheimer’s Disease, Obesity, and Rett Syndrome, uncovering previously unknown relationships between and among those diseases and conditions. We believe that this research will soon provide viable treatments and offer hope for patients, globally.”About Biomed Industries, Inc.Biomed Industries, Inc's goal is to mitigate human suffering. Biomed is committed to the development and commercialization of new drug therapeutics for unmet needs. Its research portfolio spans a wide range of conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), diabetes, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), stroke, Alcohol Use Disorder, and rare diseases including Rett Syndrome and Friedreich's Ataxia.For more information, visit: https://www.biomedind.com Media Contact

