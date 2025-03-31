President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Muslim community a joyous Eid-ul-Fitr

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Muslim community well as they prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadaan.

President Ramaphosa said: “This year Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed during Human Rights Month - when we pay tribute to our constitutional order that guarantees rights and freedoms for all, including religious freedom.

“As we wish our Muslim compatriots well on this auspicious occasion, let us continue to be guided by the common values that unite us all, such as generosity, compassion and empathy.”

