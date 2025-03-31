Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation hosts G20 Seminar on Public Good, Development Finance, and Social Protection

The Department of Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation (DPME), in collaboration with the South African Association for Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM) and Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), hosted a two-day G20 Seminar focused on the theme: Public Good, Development Finance, and Social Protection. The seminar, a key part of South Africa’s strategic G20 priorities, aimed to explore innovative solutions for addressing economic disparities, advancing sustainable development, and ensuring social protection for vulnerable communities.

The seminar provided a platform for fostering dialogue among government officials, academia, civil society, and the private sector, with a focus on tackling challenges such as economic disparities, mobilizing development finance, and advancing inclusive social protection policies. Discussions also explored ways to overcome structural barriers to sustainable development, including the mobilization of innovative financing solutions for climate action and other pressing global issues.

The seminar focused on the following key areas:

● Public Good: Ensuring equitable access to essential services and resources for all citizens.

● Development Finance: Mobilising sustainable funding mechanisms to stimulate economic growth.

● Social Protection: Strengthening policies aimed at reducing inequality and providing support for the most vulnerable.

In his keynote address, Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue throughout the seminar. "This gathering provided a unique platform for engagement among key stakeholders. We looked forward to brutally frank debates aimed at addressing the challenges of inequality, unemployment, and poverty,” he stated.

“We were encouraged by this partnership between DPME, SAAPAM, TUT, and other academic institutions, civil society, and non-government organizations, and we looked forward to successfully hosting this prestigious G20 seminar,” he added.

Deputy Minister Mohai also highlighted the pivotal role of academia and professional bodies in developing innovative solutions to global development challenges. “South Africa’s engagement with the G20 has been guided by strategic foreign policy pillars, including national interests, the African agenda, South-South cooperation, and multilateralism. Our presidency came at a time when the world faced overlapping global crises such as climate change, inequality, and geopolitical instability, which disproportionately affected developing nations,” he noted.

Additionally, Mohai stressed the urgency of addressing persistent global inequalities. "G20 nations must place inequality at the heart of economic policymaking, as disparities in wealth and development are neither just nor sustainable. The consequences of these inequalities are most pronounced in the Global South, where poverty, unemployment, and a lack of access to essential services continued to hinder progress."

Deputy Minister Mohai reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to addressing the structural causes of economic disparities. "Through collaboration, innovation, and shared commitment, we can create a future that is inclusive, resilient, and sustainable," he stated.

The two-day seminar featured several distinguished academic dignitaries, including UNISA Vice Chancellor Puleng Lenkabula and Tshwane University Dean, Prof. Mashupye Maserumule amongst others.

Prof. Maserumule shared valuable insights on the crucial role of an ethical, capable, and professional public service in driving innovation in planning and development. He emphasized the importance of a well-equipped public sector in fostering sustainable growth and effective governance.

In her address, UNISA Vice Chancellor Puleng LenkaBula highlighted the vital role of academia in South Africa’s leadership during the DPME G20 Seminar. She focused on the contribution of academic institutions, research, and higher education can make toward both national and international G20 objectives.

"Academia plays a pivotal role by conducting research that addresses global challenges on the G20 agenda, such as climate change, global health, economic recovery post-pandemic, and sustainable development," she said. Prof LenkaBula continued to say: "South African universities and research institutions have the opportunity to collaborate with their international counterparts to generate data and policy recommendations that support both South Africa's national interests and the broader goals of the G20."

The outcomes of the seminar will contribute to South Africa’s G20 agenda, focusing on building a future that is inclusive, resilient, and sustainable for all. The event aimed to generate actionable recommendations and innovative policy solutions to guide the global community in confronting critical issues such as inequality, unemployment, and poverty.

This seminar marked a critical milestone in South Africa’s leadership of the G20, with a continued focus on fostering solidarity, equality, and sustainability in global development.

