Ascilion to present at the 8th International Conference on Microneedles in Brisbane

Ascilion's products for dermal interstitial fluid sampling will be the focus of six different presentations at the Microneedles 2025 Conference.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascilion AB ("Ascilion") the leader in dermal interstitial fluid sampling for biomarker investigation will present new research and showcase its latest product developments at MICRONEEDLES 2025 in Brisbane on the 11th-14th May.The theme for the 8th international conference on microneedles is Pathways to Products. The conference is the premier global event within microarray patch technology, focusing on the transformative potential of microneedles within transdermal delivery and extraction, diagnostics and broader healthcare. The conference provides an in-depth review of the latest trends and advances in research, design, development, application, clinical translation and commercialisation of microneedle technology.Markus Renlund, Founder of Ascilion, commented: ‘We are pleased to be here for the 5th time and to present the results from years of development, research and clinical studies. Our topics will span from ex vivo research to mast cell antigen harvesting within immunology to dermal interstitial fluid sampling studies within the European project DIGIPREDICT.’Simon Grant, CEO of Ascilion, continued: ‘I look forward to sharing our commercialization experiences, successes and challenges with the Conference. Ascilion is the pioneer and leader within diagnostic microneedles and as of today we are one of the few companies within this exciting segment.’Ascilion will together with its clinical partners present three oral and three poster presentations on the following topics:- Tissue-specific soluble biomarker profiles in dermal interstitial fluid reveal unique information not detectable in plasma- Antigen discovery in cold urticaria using sampled dermal interstitial fluid – a new application area for hollow microneedles- Hollow silicon microneedles used for extraction of dermal interstitial fluid in heart failure patients within the European project DIGIPREDICT- Commercialization challenges for diagnostic microneedle companies- Extraction of biomolecules from skin with hollow microneedles and application in ex vivo skin models of chronic inducible urticaria and allergy- Reliable sampling of dermal interstitial fluid – a driver for application developmentFor further information visit www.ascilion.com or contact:Simon Grant, CEOTel: +46 72 887 43 99E-post: info@ascilion.comAbout AscilionAscilion is the world leader in sampling of dermal interstitial fluid (dISF). A pioneer within hollow microneedle technology, Ascilion has developed the only solution available for rapidly sampling practical amounts of pure dISF, enabling complete quantitative biomarker evaluation. Ascilion’s product PELSA is painless, quick, easy to use and leaves no residual mark on the skin. PELSA is available for research use and for pharmaceutical or cosmetic testing applications and is currently undergoing the medical product approval process. We are a cross-functional team based just outside Stockholm, Sweden and currently work with selected industrial partners and researchers.About DIGIPREDICTDIGIPREDICT – Digital Edge AI-deployed DIGItal Twins for PREDICTing disease progression and need for early intervention in infectious and cardiovascular diseases beyond COVID-19.DIGIPREDICT is a pan-European research program bringing together scientific and technical excellence in multiple disciplines including informatics, engineering (embedded systems, sensors and wearables), medical science, translational science, ethical and regulatory frameworks. The consortium consists of in total nine members from academia, two large R&D institutes, two hospitals, three high-tech SMEs from five European countries. The project will develop Digital Twins to enable identification, monitoring, and screening of high-risk patients, and to provide them with the right supportive therapy based on referral decisions that can be personalized. A digital twin is a digital representation of an object or process from the real world in the digital world – and more specifically for the case of DIGIPREDICT – of a patient. DIGIPREDICT will also develop wearables for early detection of infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.