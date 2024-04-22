Ascilion announces enrollment of first patient in DIGIPREDICT-Bio-DE study
The first patient has been enrolled in the DIGIPREDICT-Bio-DE study utilizing Ascilion technology at Deutsches Herzzentrum der Charité in BerlinSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascilion AB ("Ascilion") the leader in dermal interstitial fluid sampling for biomarker investigation announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in the DIGIPREDICT-Bio-DE study at the Deutsches Herzzentrum der Charité ("DHZC") in Berlin, Germany.
Ascilion´s microneedle technology is used to extract dermal interstitial fluid (dISF), the fluid between cells in the skin. This fluid is rich in biomarkers, some of which are unique, and is a previously untapped source of health information.
Part of the pan-European DIGIPREDICT program, the study utilizes Ascilion´s technology to sample dISF, that is then used to validate a sensor platform developed to detect biomarkers relevant to cytokine storms and cardiovascular disease.
Last week the first ambulatory heart-failure patient was enrolled in the study at DHZC. The subject performed a cardiopulmonary exercise test (CPET) and both blood and dISF were sampled. By comparing biomarker concentrations in dISF and blood, biomarker sensors can be validated, and biomarker dynamics in dISF evaluated.
Dr Laurenz Kopp Fernandes, Senior Physician at DHZC, commented: “The ability to sample dermal interstitial fluid means we now have really minimally-invasive access to established as well as to probably new biomarkers, which will potentially change the management of our patients. We are only now learning about how valuable the biomarker information contained in dISF can be. The enrollment of the first patient is an important step towards their investigation, and I am looking forward to the new insights we will gather in this important study.”
Simon Grant, CEO of Ascilion commented: ‘This project illustrates the potential for dISF sampling to take a central role within patient monitoring and management. Today, Ascilion has established relationships with global leaders in several industry segments. At the same time we have seen an increase in interest over the last 18 months that has been remarkable as researchers and industry learn about dISF and our technology.’
This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 101017915 (DIGIPREDICT). www.digipredict.eu
For further information visit www.ascilion.com or contact:
Simon Grant, CEO
Tel: +46 72 887 43 99
E-post: info@ascilion.com
Address: Isafjordsgatan 22, Kista, Sweden
About Ascilion
Ascilion is the world leader in sampling of dermal interstitial fluid (dISF). A pioneer within hollow microneedle technology, Ascilion has developed the only solution available for sampling of practical amounts of pure dISF, enabling complete quantitative biomarker evaluation. Ascilion’s product PELSA is painless, quick, easy to use and leaves no residual mark on the skin. PELSA is available for research use and for pharmaceutical or cosmetic testing applications and is currently undergoing the medical product approval process. We are a cross-functional team based just outside Stockholm, Sweden and currently work with selected industrial partners and researchers.
About DIGIPREDICT
DIGIPREDICT – Digital Edge AI-deployed DIGItal Twins for PREDICTing disease progression and need for early intervention in infectious and cardiovascular diseases beyond COVID-19.
DIGIPREDICT is a pan-European research program bringing together scientific and technical excellence in multiple disciplines including informatics, engineering (embedded systems, sensors and wearables), medical science, translational science, ethical and regulatory frameworks. The consortium consists of in total nine members from academia, two large R&D institutes, two hospitals, three high-tech SMEs from five European countries. The project will develop Digital Twins to enable identification, monitoring, and screening of high-risk patients, and to provide them with the right supportive therapy based on referral decisions that can be personalized. A digital twin is a digital representation of an object or process from the real world in the digital world – and more specifically for the case of DIGIPREDICT – of a patient.
DIGIPREDICT will also develop wearables for early detection of infectious and cardiovascular diseases.
Simon Grant
Ascilion AB
+46 72 887 43 99
info@ascilion.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn